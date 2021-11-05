Villa Park Willowbrook squeezes past Moline 30-26

Villa Park Willowbrook topped Moline 30-26 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Villa Park Willowbrook opened with a 10-7 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

Moline got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 26-17 margin over Villa Park Willowbrook at intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Villa Park Willowbrook added to its advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.