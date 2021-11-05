 Skip to main content
Villa Park Willowbrook squeezes past Moline 30-26
Villa Park Willowbrook topped Moline 30-26 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Recently on October 22 , Moline squared up on Geneseo in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Villa Park Willowbrook opened with a 10-7 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

Moline got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 26-17 margin over Villa Park Willowbrook at intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Villa Park Willowbrook added to its advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

