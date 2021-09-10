 Skip to main content
Waterloo West climbs out of hole to beat Davenport West 45-7
Waterloo West climbs out of hole to beat Davenport West 45-7

Waterloo West donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Davenport West 45-7 on Friday in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

Waterloo West's command showed as it carried a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wahawks' offense took charge to a 25-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

The Falcons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over the Wahawks as the first quarter ended.

Recently on August 26 , Davenport West squared up on Clinton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

