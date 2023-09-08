Waterloo West finally found a way to top Davenport Central 28-23 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
The Wahawks opened a narrow 21-14 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Davenport Central moved ahead of Waterloo West 23-21 to start the final quarter.
The Wahawks pulled off a stirring 7-0 fourth quarter to trip the Blue Devils.
