Waterloo West notched a win against Davenport North 19-3 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 7-3 lead over Davenport North.

Waterloo West breathed fire to a 19-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption.

