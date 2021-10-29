 Skip to main content
Waukon stonewalls Camanche 40-0
Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Waukon stuffed Camanche 40-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Waukon moved in front of Camanche 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Waukon's offense struck to a 19-0 lead over Camanche at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

