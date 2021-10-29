Waukon stonewalls Camanche 40-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Waukon stuffed Camanche 40-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Waukon moved in front of Camanche 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Waukon's offense struck to a 19-0 lead over Camanche at halftime.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.