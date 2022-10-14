West Branch catches fast wind, sails away from Wilton 54-7

There was no tuning necessary, West Branch opened in perfect harmony while drumming Wilton with a strong start in Iowa high school football action on October 14.
The first quarter gave West Branch a 33-0 lead over Wilton.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
West Branch jumped to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Beavers rallied in the final quarter, but the Bears skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Last season, West Branch and Wilton faced off on October 15, 2021 at West Branch High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 30, Wilton faced off against Mediapolis and West Branch took on Durant on September 30 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.