West Branch catches fast wind, sails away from Wilton 54-7

There was no tuning necessary, West Branch opened in perfect harmony while drumming Wilton with a strong start in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 33-0 lead over Wilton.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

West Branch jumped to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers rallied in the final quarter, but the Bears skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

