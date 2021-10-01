 Skip to main content
West Branch responds to adversity to top Durant 28-14
West Branch dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 28-14 win over Durant in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

The start wasn't the problem for Durant, who began with an 8-7 edge over West Branch through the end of the first quarter.

The Bears' offense took charge to a 28-8 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The Bears' leverage showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the fourth quarter.

