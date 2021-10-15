West Branch severs Wilton's hopes 28-12

West Branch trucked Wilton on the road to a 28-12 victory on October 15 in Iowa football action.
Recently on October 1 , West Branch squared up on Durant in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Bears opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Beavers through the first quarter.
The Bears' offense darted to a 14-6 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.
The Bears' edge showed as they carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.