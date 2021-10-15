West Branch severs Wilton's hopes 28-12

West Branch trucked Wilton on the road to a 28-12 victory on October 15 in Iowa football action.

The Bears opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Beavers through the first quarter.

The Bears' offense darted to a 14-6 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.

The Bears' edge showed as they carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.