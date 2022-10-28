 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Des Moines Dowling Catholic refuses to yield in shutout of Davenport West 35-0

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic corralled Davenport West's offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave West Des Moines Dowling Catholic a 7-0 lead over Davenport West.

The Maroons registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 14, Davenport West squared off with Iowa City in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

