West Des Moines Dowling Catholic refuses to yield in shutout of Davenport West 35-0

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic corralled Davenport West's offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave West Des Moines Dowling Catholic a 7-0 lead over Davenport West.

The Maroons registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

