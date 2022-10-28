West Des Moines Valley casts spell on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 15-10

West Des Moines Valley eventually plied victory away from Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 15-10 on October 28 in Iowa football.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first quarter.
The Spartans took a 10-6 lead over the Tigers heading to the halftime locker room.
The scoreboard showed Bettendorf Pleasant Valley with a 10-9 lead over West Des Moines Valley heading into the third quarter.
The Tigers put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, West Des Moines Valley and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with November 5, 2021 at West Des Moines Valley High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
