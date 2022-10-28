West Des Moines Valley casts spell on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 15-10

West Des Moines Valley eventually plied victory away from Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 15-10 on October 28 in Iowa football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first quarter.

The Spartans took a 10-6 lead over the Tigers heading to the halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Bettendorf Pleasant Valley with a 10-9 lead over West Des Moines Valley heading into the third quarter.

The Tigers put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter.

