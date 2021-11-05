West Des Moines Valley mauls Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in strong showing 40-14

Yes, West Des Moines Valley looked superb in beating Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, but no autographs please after its 40-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave West Des Moines Valley a 6-0 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Tigers' offense moved to a 19-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

West Des Moines Valley's command showed as it carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

