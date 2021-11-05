 Skip to main content
West Des Moines Valley mauls Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in strong showing 40-14
0 comments

Yes, West Des Moines Valley looked superb in beating Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, but no autographs please after its 40-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave West Des Moines Valley a 6-0 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Tigers' offense moved to a 19-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

West Des Moines Valley's command showed as it carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 22 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Iowa City West in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

