West Liberty casts spell on Camanche 22-14

West Liberty found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Camanche 22-14 on September 16 in Iowa football.
Recently on September 2 , Camanche squared off with Central DeWitt in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.