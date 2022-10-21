Williamsburg flexes stout defense to thwart Camanche 42-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Williamsburg bottled Camanche 42-0 on October 21 in Iowa football.

Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Storm at the intermission.

Williamsburg charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

