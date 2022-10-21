 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsburg flexes stout defense to thwart Camanche 42-0

  • 0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Williamsburg bottled Camanche 42-0 on October 21 in Iowa football.

Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Storm at the intermission.

Williamsburg charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on October 7, Camanche squared off with Goose Lake Northeast in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News