Williamsburg flexes stout defense to thwart Camanche 42-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Williamsburg bottled Camanche 42-0 on October 21 in Iowa football.
Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.
The Raiders' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Storm at the intermission.
Williamsburg charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
