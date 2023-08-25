A suffocating defense helped Wilton handle Wellman Mid-Prairie 13-0 during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Wilton a 7-0 lead over Wellman Mid-Prairie.

The Beavers' offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Golden Hawks at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Beavers and the Golden Hawks were both scoreless.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.