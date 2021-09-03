Winning recipe: Eldridge North Scott broils Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13

Saddled up and ready to go, Eldridge North Scott spurred past Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Eldridge North Scott roared over Epworth Western Dubuque 33-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense took charge to a 26-0 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the intermission.

The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Bobcats after the first quarter.

