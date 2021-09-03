 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winning recipe: Eldridge North Scott broils Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13
0 comments

Winning recipe: Eldridge North Scott broils Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Saddled up and ready to go, Eldridge North Scott spurred past Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Eldridge North Scott roared over Epworth Western Dubuque 33-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense took charge to a 26-0 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the intermission.

The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Bobcats after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News