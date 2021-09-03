Winning recipe: Eldridge North Scott broils Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13

Saddled up and ready to go, Eldridge North Scott spurred past Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
Eldridge North Scott roared over Epworth Western Dubuque 33-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense took charge to a 26-0 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the intermission.
The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Bobcats after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.