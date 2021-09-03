Winning recipe: Taylor Ridge Rockridge broils Sterling Newman Central Catholic 28-14

No quarter was granted as Taylor Ridge Rockridge blunted Sterling Newman Central Catholic's plans 28-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

The Rockets' influence showed as they carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' offense moved to a 13-7 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 7-0 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic.

