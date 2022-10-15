 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woodhull Al/Cam dismantles Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 44-15

  • 0

Woodhull Al/Cam showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 44-15 at Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op on October 15 in Illinois football action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline overcomes Sterling 33-21

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Moline prevailed over Sterling 33-21 in Illinois high school football…

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News