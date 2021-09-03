 Skip to main content
Wyoming Midland's speedy start jolts Calamus-Wheatland 48-6
Wyoming Midland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-6 win over Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.

The Eagles' domination showed as they carried a 48-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles drew first blood by forging a 42-0 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

