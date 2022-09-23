 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zoom: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley leaves Davenport North in its wake 49-12

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turned out the lights on Davenport North 49-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breathed fire in front of Davenport North 28-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered a 42-6 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thundered to a 49-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North faced off on September 24, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 9, Davenport North faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on September 9 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News