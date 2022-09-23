Zoom: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley leaves Davenport North in its wake 49-12

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turned out the lights on Davenport North 49-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breathed fire in front of Davenport North 28-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered a 42-6 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley thundered to a 49-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

