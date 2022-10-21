Zoom: Davenport West leaves Muscatine in its wake 35-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport West's 35-13 throttling of Muscatine during this Iowa football game.
Davenport West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Falcons opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Muskies at halftime.
Davenport West pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Muskies fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Falcons would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
