CO-FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Cozad, DeLong bonded by craft

Nolan DeLong saw Ty Cozad pull up and couldn’t get the introductions over with fast enough.

Cozad’s mop of hair flopped as he strolled toward the Durant High School senior on a cold, windy Sunday morning wearing a Muscatine Muskies football hoodie with matching purple clogs.

Before convening to be recognized as the Muscatine Journal’s co-Players of the Year for the 2022 football season, the duo that made up half of the state’s 2,000-yard rushers in 11-player action this season had never met in person.

But Cozad and DeLong have been big fans of one another for a while.

“I would watch highlights of Nolan with my teammates throughout the season and we’d be like, ‘That kid is huge,’” Cozad said.

“Ty has that will to win that I think all great competitors have,” DeLong said.

A three-time Class 1A Iowa Print Sportswriters Association all-state running back for the Wildcats, DeLong arrived straight from church and breezed through the obligatory hellos quicker than either of the two can run a 40-yard dash (Cozad clocks in at 4.46 seconds).

To be sure, there was more critical information that the 1A rushing leader intended to retrieve from the first — and only — player to surpass 2,000 yards in the two-year history of Class 5A.

How much do you weigh these days? How much weight did you lose over the course of the season?

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound DeLong was surprised to learn the 5-10, 185-pound Cozad hardly lost any since the start of the season, maybe even put on a few pounds.

This season, DeLong rushed for 2,111 yards and 21 touchdowns (22 total TDs) and also played sideline-to-sideline defense for the playoff-qualifying Wildcats (5-4) by leading the team in tackles with 66 (48 solo, 14 for loss).

He finished his career ninth on the all-time rushing list in the state’s 11-player history with 6,306 yards and went over 1,000 yards all four seasons at Durant.

Yet the 1A all-state captain couldn’t contain a smile of appreciation as he analyzed the running style of Cozad, who went for 2,079 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground for the 3-6 Muskies in 5A.

“Obviously, there’s speed (with Cozad),” DeLong said. “But when I watch him, the will to stay up and fight for more yards sticks out. I don’t know how he has the balance and ability to catch himself before going down and still be so elusive and able to get out of tough situations to get back on his feet and continue running like he does.”

Cozad can't help but chuckle at DeLong's description.

“I’ve always been a competitive person. I’m always thinking, ‘Don’t go down, don’t go down,” the Muskie said. “My parents, especially my mom, have said to me, ‘If you have four people on you, just go down. You don’t want to get injured.’ But with me, in the heat of competition, I don’t care. I’m just thinking about getting more yards and trying to win the game. Maybe she hates it, but it’s just how I’ve always been.”

After a round of comparing weight room habits, it was Cozad's turn to press DeLong with questions.

What colleges have you visited? Which campuses were your favorites?

DeLong is narrowing his options and could commit before the calendar turns to 2023. Or not. He's confident it will work itself out.

On the flip side, Cozad was eyeing one set of choices but has since had an entirely new line of potential suitors reveal themselves.

That happened over the course of a campaign in which he set a program single-game mark by rushing for 372 yards in the Muskies' win over Bettendorf. Cozad beat it a few weeks later with a 454-yard, five-touchdown effort against Dubuque Hempstead.

The 5A first-team all-state back admires the longevity and durability of DeLong, who finished his career with 68 rushing touchdowns. Several other qualities DeLong possesses catch Cozad’s eye, too.

“There’s a lot of power,” Cozad said of DeLong. “He’s not a typical running back with the ball. He has crazy power and speed. You don’t see very many high schoolers that have both the way he does.”

The two sympathized with each other as they discussed what getting out of bed feels like the morning after games. The duo combined for 497 carries this season (DeLong had 780 totes for his career and Cozad is up to 374).

“Nolan never backs away from a challenge,” Durant coach Joel Diederichs said. “The tougher the defenses he faced, the more Nolan wanted to attack. (He) was able to keep up his running style throughout the whole game. Every time he touched the ball, he was a threat to take it to the house.”

“Every week, we all knew that the box would be full and that every one of our guys would need to do their job for us to be successful,” Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said. “Ty will be the first to tell you that he couldn't have done what he did without his teammates. We played some very tough teams this year, and Ty was still able to put up great numbers because of his confidence and desire to be better.”

While DeLong burst onto the prep scene by rushing for over 150 yards in his first game as a freshman, he learned valuable traits from an unexpected source the following year.

“I’ve told people this and I think maybe they think I’m crazy, but getting my (driver's) license was a big help,” DeLong said. “It gave me a different perspective on using lanes and using my peripheral vision. As a freshman, I ran like I was looking through binoculars. The more I was behind the wheel of a car, the more aware I became of my surroundings.”

As a freshman, Cozad mostly got his feet wet at the freshman/sophomore level before becoming the Muskies’ go-to back as a sophomore. Muscatine went 1-8 in 2021, and the lack of team success ate at him, even as he rushed for almost 500 yards despite missing time.

“We struggled with our confidence last year and it showed on the field,” he said.

But the Muskies committed to offseason work and bought into a revamped offensive system, that led to a new year bringing new confidence for Cozad and the Muskies.

“I got confidence after the Iowa City West game," he said of the second game of the season when he rushed for 239 yards and three scores. "When you’re the guy everyone looks at to make something happen, you have to try and come up with something.

"I want to be that guy.”

The class gap never allowed for the two to compete on the same field at the same time in high school, but maybe they'll run into each other again — in college uniforms — on some cold and windy Saturday morning in the future.

In the meantime, with his own prep career now in the rearview mirror, DeLong envisions a big senior year ahead from Cozad.

“It just blows my mind to think how fast my four years playing football went by,” DeLong said. “I really want Ty to take his time, take advantage of the time left, get to work in the offseason and come back stronger than ever.

“I want to see him go over 2,500 yards. At his rate, who knows? Maybe he can get 3,000.”