Columbus denied district title by wild Alburnett comeback

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Despite winning just six games over the past four seasons, the Columbus High School football team entered 2022 expecting to contend for a district championship.

And they were in the hunt for the Class A District 5 championship until the end.

However, the title ended up in the hands of Alburnett, as the ninth-ranked Pirates pulled off a comeback for the ages and beat the sixth-ranked Wildcats in overtime at Columbus Community High School on Friday night, 32-31.

"There were some things we weren't as crisp on as we wanted, but some of that is because of Alburnett," said Columbus third-year head coach Dave Lekwa. "I felt we were playing with a lot of confidence against a really good team. There were big plays in that game, and they made one more than we did."

With the Wildcats holding onto a 19-17 lead and the ball at midfield, senior Triston Miller broke free down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown. An Alburnett stop on the conversion attempt made it 25-17 Columbus with 1 minute, 26 seconds left.

Starting from their own 29-yard line, the Pirates unearthed a six-play scoring drive that was capped off by a 24-yard pass from Mason Neighbor to Braydon Osborn for the pair's second scoring connection of the game.

"We've been doing this all season long, making big plays," said Alburnett head coach Rich Velasquez. "Columbus came out and it showed that they did their homework. They knew what we wanted to do.

"But we were able to get that one. I think the athletism of Osborn made that (catch) happen. And I have to give big props to Grayson Carolan, he was kind of the decoy on that play, and they followed him."

Alburnett's senior quarterback, Neighbor, then found junior Payton Baker for the two-point try to knock it at 25 and send the game into the extra session.

Neighbor finished 20 of 36 passing for 225 yards and four scores. Senior Mason Neighbor went for one of 10 yards, and Payton Baker had the other from 20 yards out.

"That's one the best quarterbacks around," Lekwa said. "He showed it tonight. I felt like our pass coverage was good. We were in good position, but it would be either a perfect pass or a receiver climbing the ladder to get a ball. They had a juggling touchdown catch in the first half.

"They made plays despite us being in good position. We wanted to keep (Neighbor) in the pocket so he couldn't extend plays. Overall, I'm proud of our defense."

Neighbor and Osborn's first score — the "juggling" grab — came from 32 yards out.

Columbus (7-1, 5-1 District 5) junior Kaden Amigon took the first play of overtime for the 10-yard rushing touchdown to put the Wildcats up 31-25, but Alburnett blocked the extra point try.

Amigon ended with 37 carries for north of 230 yards and two touchdowns, the other from three yards out to make it 13-10 just over four minutes into the third. He's near 1,500 rushing yards for the season and over 3,000 for his career.

The Pirates (7-1, 6-0 District 5) started their overtime possession with an incomplete pass. On second down, Neighbor found senior Carson Klostermann for a touchdown. Klostermann did heavy lifting out of the Pirates' backfield with 24 carries and 76 yards.

A Sam Severson extra point won Alburnett a district title.

"We barely got by Columbus last year," said Velasquez. "Whatever they're doing here, they're doing the right thing. They're well-coached and have tough kids.

"We're going to enjoy tonight, find out who we play (in the playoffs) this weekend and get back to work."

After Amigon got the scoring started with a hard-nosed 25-yard touchdown carry with 10:19 left in the second, Severson made a 35-yarder to bring the Pirates to 7-3 with just over six minutes remaining until halftime.

Columbus senior quarterback Jeffrey Hoback added a nine-yard scoring run with 6:37 left in the fourth that reclaimed the lead for the Wildcats at 19-17.

Junior Trenton Hoback added three carries for 31 yards.

Columbus' defensive interior limited the physical Klostermann behind the likes of Cole Storm, Russell Coil and Riley Kaalberg, but Neighbor could find Alburnett wideouts when he needed to.

Both teams locked up spots in the Class A playoffs prior to Friday night. The postseason pairing will be released Saturday morning by the IHSAA. It's Columbus' first playoff berth since 2015 and winningest season since 1997.

"We're going to spend the weekend making sure everyone gets healthy and looking at some film," said Lekwa. "We're going to treat next week like any other week. Its business as usual, except the stakes are higher, obviously.

"We'll look at some film. We'll rebound. We didn't get a district title, but by no means is our season over. We start the second part of the season now, and I think the boys will respond well."