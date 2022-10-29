Columbus overcome by Grundy Center in Round of 16

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The best season in 25 years for the Columbus Community High School football team met the same fate as its predecessor on Friday night.

An undefeated district champion fell in the second round of the playoffs back in 1997. And the 2022 Wildcats fell to Grundy Center, 41-7, in the Round of 16 in Class A.

"There's some disappointment with the outcome," said Columbus third-year head coach Dave Lekwa. "That will stick around for a day or two. But overall, there's no reason to be disappointed in this season.

"I got here and won two games the first season after the team had only won one in the previous two seasons. So, to get to where we are today, I'm super proud of this team. They put a tremendous season together."

Columbus (8-2) was dealt a huge blow early when senior running back Triston Miller left on the first play of the game with an injury, never to return in his prep finale.

Miller had nearly 900 rushing yards entering Friday night’s contest at Grundy Center High School, but was not only tackled for a two-yard loss on the game’s first offensive play but wouldn't return after.

Grundy Center (10-0) took advantage of a short-handed Wildcat squad, and a short field on several first-half possessions, to the tune of a 20-0 by the end of the first.

The Spartans added another within the first minute of the second quarter on the second of four touchdown runs by junior Justin Knaack, who finished at the 100-yard mark for the game on 19 carries.

Despite going up against the Class A interception leader in Grundy Center (16 on the season) and having to attempt very few passes throughout the season, Columbus found the end zone in the second quarter on a nine-yard pass from senior quarterback Jeff Hoback to sophomore running back Riley Kaalberg.

Kaalberg’s score came with just over three minutes left before the half, and the Spartans looked to add more. But junior defensive back Cael Phillips made a leaping interception to turn away an additional Grundy Center score.

"That's a tough team," said Lekwa. "They've been in the championship the last three years. They looked big and physical on tape and absolutely showed that on the field tonight. We struggled with them a little up front. We fought like heck, but (Grundy Center's defensive line) caused some problems."

Columbus’ Kaden Amigon finished the game with 28 carries and 128 hard-nosed yards against the stout Grundy Center defense. Amigon was among Class A’s top running backs this season and finished his junior campaign just shy of 1,900 yards on the ground with 26 touchdowns.

"We knew they were dangerous in the backfield," said Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac, whose team has been runner-up at the state championship each year for the past three seasons. "I was really proud of our kids' ability to tackle them.

"We've played in some high-magnitude games these past few years and have a seasoned group of returners that came back and know what this level of football is all about."

Kaalberg added another 35 yards on 10 carries as the Wildcats looked to find offense with Amigon relatively bottled up and Miller on the sideline.

Spartan junior quarterback Colin Gordon was 11 of 16 for north of 170 yards. Gordon ran for a 20-yard touchdown and threw for another, which went to senior Ben Wegmann, who went over 100 receiving yards on five receptions.

"We're fairly explosive on the perimeter," said Travis Zajac. "We knew that if we got after them a little bit at the line of scrimmage early on that we would have some success if we were able to do that.

"We had some big plays in the first half to stretch the lead."

Each side committed one turnover as Phillips had the pick, and Clay Saak recovered a Columbus fumble for the Spartans.

Miller and Hoback are among the most significant losses for the Wildcats come graduation.

Conversely, Amigon and Kaalberg are both two-way standouts already and returning. Columbus also has steady contributors in Phillips, Cole Storm, Trenton Hoback and Daniel Martinez, among others, with eligibility left and an impressive line on both sides of the ball that will bring back the likes of Russell Coil and Itai Zapiensz.

"There was a point in the third (quarter) where we got the ball and were hoping to put a drive together," said Lekwa, "and I looked out, and of our four defensive linemen, three were sophomores, so we're still pretty young in a lot of spots."

That should leave the Wildcats primed for more success after a rebound season in 2022 put CCHS back on the football map.

"I'll never forget this season," Lekwa said. "It was just a wonderful season. The effort our seniors have put in was incredible. From their freshmen year when there were no wins to get into the playoffs. We had some great seniors, especially their leadership.

"But I think (the returners) are hungrier now. They saw the gains we made and want to stay on that trajectory."