Columbus' rushing attack leads effort to end Grundy Center's run

It’s already been a season for the history books for the Columbus Community High School football team. But for the Wildcats’ run to continue, the team will have to end an impressive Grundy Center streak.

Columbus will head to Grundy Center on Friday night to take on the Spartans in a second-round Class A playoff tilt.

Grunder Center earned the right to host after winning District 4 and shutting out Belle Plaine in the first round, 49-0. In its playoff opener, Columbus throttled Maquoketa Valley 62-14.

In the Round of 16, teams are placed in pods of four, meaning the winner in Grundy Center Friday night will face the victor of East Buchannan and Alburnett, the only team to beat Columbus so far in 2022 (32-31 in overtime).

While the Wildcats (8-1) are rediscovering the success of the football program's past, Grundy Center has been a mainstay atop its class recently.

The Spartans (9-0) have been runner-up each of the past three seasons in Class A and have made the playoffs six times since 2010.

To find an equal number of Columbus playoff appearances, you’d have to stretch back into the 1990s.

“(Our players have) heard the coaches talk for two seasons about our playoff experiences when we were in their shoes,” Columbus head coach Dave Lekwa said, “and now they have claimed ownership of that same experience.”

The last time the Wildcats were in the quarterfinals was 1997, when the team went undefeated through the regular season and beat Mediapolis 14-0 in the first round before losing to Highland-Lone Tree in the second round, 27-7.

Still, the Wildcats have drawn much inspiration from that ‘97 season, though they are out to make a name for themselves.

“I'm sure the boys enjoy hearing some of the recent history they've erased and getting compared to teams from the past," Lekwa said. "But honestly, I think this group has wanted and carved out their own identity as a great playoff team.

"(I) couldn't be happier for this group. There are a lot of proud parents, families, fans and alumni.”

With few exceptions, both teams have handled opponents with great success this season.

Behind the best scoring defense in its class, Grundy Center has outscored its opponents 328-43, while Columbus has tallied 472 points against 141 allowed.

The sides have taken different paths to success.

Columbus has a Class A-leading 3,739 rushing yards to go with 61 rushing touchdowns, also a Class A high.

Junior Kaden Amigon leads the Wildcats with 1,744 yards on 133 carries with 26 touchdowns. Senior Triston Miller, who mainly played wide receiver until this season, has added another 885 rushing yards with 13 scores (71 attempts).

“I spent a lot of time over the summer thinking about where exactly certain players might fit best,” Lekwa said. “I knew Triston would fit in there somewhere. He runs the ball with more physicality than he did last year, no question.”

And with nearly 550 more yards running and 13 touchdowns between them, junior Cole Storm and sophomore Riley Kaalberg give Lewka the option to hand off to more physical runners, though both can break big gains.

Columbus has only 109 passing yards. The Wildcats still rank fifth in their class in all-purpose yards. The lack of reliance on a passing game may negate the Spartans' Class A-best 16 interceptions.

That includes some big plays on special teams, as well.

The Wildcats have four kick return scores and one Triston Miller 53-yard punt return to the house.

The defense has also put points on the board by contributing an Amigon fumble recovery for a TD and a Russell Coil interception returned for a score. With 69 touchdowns, Columbus leads Class A.

Coil is part of a physical Columbus offensive and defensive line that plays with a nasty streak that sets the tone for the team.

“Our offensive line has been the key that has driven our offense this season,” Lekwa said. “I can't say enough about how well they've played this season. They're a big, strong, tough group and a very smart group too.

"We've barely been penalized for holding at all this season. In the past two seasons, that’s been an issue.”

Defensively, the Wildcats are led by Kaalberg’s 64 tackles (43 solo, eight for loss). Storm, Coil, Amigon and Miller all have over 30 tackles, while senior quarterback/defensive back Jeff Hoback has 29 ½ tackles with a team-high three interceptions.

In Grundy Center, Columbus takes on a balanced offense that has accumulated nearly 3,000 total yards, split virtually 50/50 between passing yards and rushing yards.

Junior Colin Gordon has all but 57 of the Spartans’ 1,496 yards in the air while completing 70% of his passes (90-128) with 16 touchdowns against five interceptions. Junior Tate Jirovsky and senior Ben Wegmann are Gordon’s favorite targets. The two have over 50 receptions combined, and each has over 300 yards receiving, with Jirovsky adding five scores.

Grundy Center’s run game is anchored by junior Justin Knaack (75 carries, 521 yards, 12 TDs), with Gordon, Clay Saak and Brody Zinkula all adding over 200 rushing yards each.

Friday night might come down to a few plays.

For the Wildcats to bust big plays, the team not only needs the speed of Amigon and Miller and strong play up front, but blocking at the next level to spring them loose.

“Cael Phillips (a junior) needs to be mentioned at our wide receiver spot,” the Columbus third-year head coach said. “His open field and downfield blocking has been amazing, The big boys get our backs through those first two levels, and you'll often find him making that last block on a secondary player.”