Columbus thumps Maquoketa Valley to advance in Class A playoffs

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — It’s taken a generation for the Columbus Community High School football team to get this far.

Or, rather, back to this point.

Parents, uncles and aunts who played or attended Columbus watched the generation beneath them take the program into the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1997.

And the home fans at Columbus Community High School were allowed to start celebrating early as Class A 10th-ranked Columbus dominated the final three quarters of play to crush Maquoketa Valley at home in the first round of the Class A playoffs on Friday night, 62-14.

“It means a lot (for us to get here),” said Columbus third-year head coach Dave Lekwa. “But, to be honest, to be able to stand here and look around at all the boys and see the excitement on their faces, to hear the crowd being so excited and engaged, and to see all the other coaches and see how much fun they’re having, that means the most to me.

“It's the players, coaches, and community here. What a big night for everyone.”

Junior Kaden Amigon rushed for over 250 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns to lead the way for Columbus (8-1).

“I’m beyond happy right now,” said Amigon, whose scores included a 91-yard scoring run late in the second quarter to put his team up 28-6. “I’m filled with nothing but joy. This has been brewing for a while now. My freshman year is when we really started grinding. And it’s been laying layers to the foundation brick by brick ever since.

“We wanted to show what we can do and prove everyone wrong.”

Columbus should find out its next opponent sometime Saturday morning.

After one quarter of play, Columbus led just 7-6, but the home side out-scored the visitors 55-8 over the final three periods.

“I’m ecstatic right now,” said Columbus two-way lineman Russell Coil, a junior. “We got down a little bit, but we really wanted to keep the intensity up. Being up front, I knew we just had to get in there and do our work. Once we started shutting them down and getting big plays, I was pretty sure we would win.

“I’m so proud of the guys up front with me. I think we have one of the best O-lines that’s come through here in a long time.”

While there may have been tears shed after the game, the moisture from the eyes of the Columbus faithful this week was born of happiness.

As opposed to last Friday, when Columbus’ hopes of a district title and undefeated regular season were dashed in overtime by eighth-ranked Alburnett, 32-31, to close Class A District 5 play.

“We certainly wanted that district title,” Lekwa said. “But it gave us a chance to self-reflect, and there was enough on that tape to show us that there were things we did wrong and things we needed to improve on. But the boys came into film last week and were engaged and had a really good week of practice.”

“(Last week) showed us we weren’t an unbeatable team,” Coil said. “We came back with more intensity this week.”

But Columbus took a lot away from the loss and used the humbling outcome to fuel the team’s fire heading into the postseason.

Senior Triston Miller got Columbus started with a 62-yard scoring run on the second play from scrimmage after Columbus started the game on its own 40, and Amigon was held to a two-yard loss on the first play.

“I’m excited to be able to go another round,” said Miller, who rushed for just shy of 100 yards on eight carries. “We’ve faced some adversity but come back from it and responded. Confidence is everything. Our coaches have a lot of confidence in us, and that shows on the field.”

It was the only rush of Amigon’s that went for negative yardage.

Maquoketa Valley (5-4) pulled to within one on a two-yard scoring run by Lance McShane, who tallied 23 carries for 113 yards and added five catches for 62 yards.

Columbus countered Amigon’s first score from three yards out.

A Maquoketa Valley three-and-out which was hampered by a holding call that took away a first down run for McShane set up a 47-yard rushing touchdown from Columbus senior quarterback Jeff Hoback.

As a team, Columbus rushed for nearly 550 yards on 41 attempts.

“This is a tight group,” said Lekwa. “They’ve really come together over the course of the year. One thing I like about this group is how much enjoyment they take from each other’s success. I think that’s kept us close as a team in the locker room.”

Juniors Trenton Hoback and Cole Storm added a touchdown apiece. Trenton Hoback’s was from 56 yards out, and Storm’s from 13. Each scored in the closing quarter.

“I might have to remind them that I’m still the fastest one on the team, but It was amazing to see those other boys get going and run down the field,” said Amigon.

Maquoketa Valley’s second score (and successful two-point try) came with 11 seconds left before halftime to make it 28-14 Columbus heading into the break.

But Amigon scored the first two touchdowns of the second half and sophomore Riley Kaalberg added a 56-yard scamper into the end zone to make it 49-14 to end the third.

“Toward the end of the game, we were really just trying to run the clock out but kept getting big gains,” Lekwa said. “I got on the headset and said, ‘We might be the worst team at burning clock in the state,’ because we just wanted to get it to zeroes.

“But all in all, it was a great night.”

Columbus 62, Maquoketa Valley 14

MV;6;8;0;0;--;14

COL;7;21;21;13;--;62

First quarter

COL -- Triston Miller 62 run (Gabriel Zuniga kick good) 11:13

MV -- Lance McShane 2 run (2-point try failed) 3:43

Second quarter

COL -- Amigon 3 run (Zuniga kick good) 8:01

COL -- Jeff Hoback 47 run (Zuniga kick good) 3:31

COL -- Amigon 91 run (Zuniga kick good) 0:42

MV -- Anderson Holtz 15 pass from TJ Cook (Cook to Taten Intorf 2-point good) 0:11

Third quarter

COL -- Amigon 13 run (Zuniga kick good) 9:26

COL -- Amigon 27 run (Zuniga kick good) 6:47

COL -- Riley Kaalberg 56 run (Zuniga kick good) 2:08

Fourth quarter

COL -- Trenton Hoback 56 run (Zuniga kick no good) 10:46

COL -- Cole Storm 13 run (Zuniga kick good) 2:25

Team stats

;COL;MV

First downs;13;9

Rushes-yards;41-542;31-145

Passing yards;12;124

Total yards;554;269

Comp-Att-Int;1-1-0;11-28-0

Punts-avg;1-44;3-39

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Individual stats

Rushing

COL -- Amigon 20-257, Miller 8-94, Jeff Hoback 3-29, Kaalberg 4-87, Trenton Hoback 3-68, Storm 3-17

MV -- McShane 23-113, Cook 6-21, Carter Klaren 1-7, Dylan Knipper 1-7

Passing

COL -- Jeff Hoback 1-1-0 12 yards

MV -- Cook 11-26-0 124 yards, McShane 0-2-0

Receiving

COL -- Kaalberg 1-12

MV -- McShane 5-62, Holtz 2-39, Brady Wall 3-12, Intorf 1-10