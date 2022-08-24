'Completely different' feel around MHS football in 2022

A new season has brought new life to the Muscatine High School football team.

The Muskies’ season starts Friday night at home against Linn-Mar, a team that handed MHS a 63-14 loss to start the 2021 season.

Despite less-than-ideal numbers (under 80 for all four grades) and a 1-8 record in 2021, the Muskies have some bright spots that should see prominent roles.

"For better or worse, we started seven or eight sophomores last season, along with a bunch of juniors, so we bring all those guys back," said head coach D.J. Hawkins. "It's just the matter of filling in the rest of the pieces and getting them to go and trust each other to play together."

Ty Cozad shined in the featured running back spot as a sophomore, finishing the season with a shade under 500 yards on 127 attempts with three touchdowns. He also pitched in seven catches and 27 yards and spent lots of time on defense, adding 22 ½ tackles from a linebacker spot.

"It feels good to have a clean slate with a lot back," said the all-district running back. "We had a lot of sophomores and juniors out there last year, and when we started losing games, it got hard.

"This year, we'll be able to build and keep getting better."

After qualifying for the Class 4A state track and field meet in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, Cozad registered the fastest 40-yard dash on the team with an unofficial time under 4.4 seconds.

Between that and working on his footwork en route to leading the boys soccer team in scoring this past spring as well, Cozad feels primed to pick up where he left off, which was a 121-yard effort with two touchdowns in MHS’ 24-18 win over Davenport West to close last year.

"Excelling in other sports has been a huge confidence boost," said Cozad. "Last year as a sophomore, I came in a little scared and played scared the first couple of games.

"But as the year went on, I gained confidence in myself and my team. I hope we can bring that into this year because we ended on a good note last season."

Forced into plenty of situations that called for passing plays a season ago, the air attack brings back nearly a complete unit led by second-year starting quarterback Landon Battey.

Now a senior, Battey and the passing game had moments while accumulating 555 yards last season (the Muskies had 616 team passing yards) even while missing time. However, the club’s four touchdowns to eight interceptions worked against MHS.

The graduation of the Class of 2021 took several vital pieces away from the Muskie teams of the past as well.

The departures of Nolan Recker, Brock Garrison, Mason Crabtree, Michael Cawiezell and Jaime Martinez, among others, will surely be felt.

Recker garnered Division I attention as a tight end/defensive end before he ultimately landed on going to Yale University to throw for the Ivy League school’s track and field team.

Garrison was a multi-year starter up front and is now at Loras University, while Crabtree, Cawiezell and Martinez gave the team grit and toughness at linebacker. Crabtree was also solid at running back with 165 yards on 44 carries and two scores.

However, the Muskies feel like a lot of playmakers back.

Aside from Cozad and Battey, MHS brings returns Paul Henry for his final season after he went for 24 catches and 155 yards as a junior to lead the team’s receiving corps.

The Muskies have also senior Daniel Adams at their disposal. Adams possesses excellent size and athleticism at a lean 6-foot-3, 160 pounds on the outside.

Adams didn’t tally a catch on offense but made an interception and 7 ½ tackles.

Henry and Lane also displayed two-way ability.

Henry had a team-best five takeaways on defense (three interceptions, two fumble recoveries).

"Last year was rough, for sure," said senior wide receiver/linebacker Luke Hardy, who led the team in tackles in 2021 with 38 ½. "But my classmates and I feel like we're in a lot better position to be leaders on the team. I can say this season feels completely different.

"I know all the guys on our defense very well. I'm the guy making the calls back there, and I know we have a group of guys I can trust. Our returning guys got some experience, and I have a lot of confidence going into the year. There's the saying that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, so we changed a whole lot this year and I think it'll lead to better results."

But for Hawkins and his staff to properly utilize the potential at the skill possessions, the offensive line has to give Battey time on passes and the running game lanes to run through.

"We're going to have some guys playing both ways," said the third-year head coach. "We're getting closer to having pretty good depth, especially with some of our special teams. We're trying to be a little creative. More guys are learning multiple positions. Kameron Evans is somebody we lost to injury early last season that we expect to be a difference-maker on both sides of the line.

"But even with the guys that will go both ways, we're trying to give them a position on emphasis so we can plan ways to get them rest when they need it. So far, it's been good, but it's hard in practice because (with our numbers) we can only rotate so many guys. It's tough for them, but it's a tough sport."

However, the team feels ready to try and right the ship.

"It feels completely different compared to last year," said Cozad. "There's energy, everyone has come ready to work, and everyone wants to be here.

"I think this is the year we turn around Muskie football."