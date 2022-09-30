Cozad beats own record, sets more in Muskies' homecoming win over Hempstead

Ty Cozad enjoys playing at home.

The last time the Muscatine junior walked off the field at Muscatine Community Stadium, he had just turned in a 372-yard rushing effort that set a new MHS record in a 37-34 win over Bettendorf.

After two road games proved to be a tall task for Muscatine, Cozad and the Muskies returned home to beat Dubuque Hempstead, 42-31, on Friday night at Muscatine Community Stadium.

Cozad not only beat his mark and moved it up to 450 yards but set a new record for most rushing touchdowns in a game (five) and the longest rushing touchdown in school history (98). For the season, he's over 1,300 yards, among the leaders in Class 5A.

"I couldn't do it without my O-line," Cozad said. "Once again, they came out and nailed it. I couldn't be more proud of the team. We fought back from so much adversity going 1-8 last season."

His first three scores (from 60, 46, and 51 yards away) came on his first six carries of the game. As a team, Muscatine rushed for nearly 500 yards while not attempting a pass.

"Tonight might have been the first time we scored on our opening drive all year," said Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins. "That was huge. We knew (Hempstead) was never out of the game. They made it tough on us."

Junior Lincoln Brookhart also added a rushing score, his from two yards out. That came with 4:19 left in the second quarter to put Muscatine up 35-12.

"We finally came out and started a game good," Hawkins said.

It certainly ended with some drama, despite what the final score may lead one to believe.

Cozad's last trip to the end zone came from nearly the length of the field and was set up by a goal line stand in which the Muscatine (2-4) defense fended off two Hempstead plays from inside the five.

"Coming up with that stand was huge," Hawkins said. "Then the O-line coming out and paving the way for Ty to go 98 yards. We were worried that we came out a little too flat in the second half. But we did a good job of adjusting, and the guys stepped up.

"The defense was unbelievable on the goal line there."

Quinn Breitbach scored his second rushing touchdown for the Mustangs to slim the Muskie lead to 35-31 with over 11 minutes left. It was set up by a 26-yard play on a double-pass that started with a lateral from Carter Krug to Steffonte Jones and ended up in the hands of Devon Cook.

On the Muskies' ensuing drive, they were forced to punt.

Hempstead (0-6) took over on its own 32 with under 10 minutes left.

Pass plays to Jace Runde and Jones set up the Mustangs with a first and goal.

Quarterback Joe Helminik ran down to the three, but Hempstead couldn't get over the goal line.

"The defense knew we just needed to hold them," said sophomore linebacker Chale Lewis. "Our offense was rolling. Out of the half, we didn't really play the best. But our team captains brought us together and talked to us.

"The only thing that mattered was getting that stop."

Then Cozad put it on ice.

"(The records) have just sort of happened," he said. "I just put trust in my team and am able to bust through. Last season, it was so hard. This year, it's like we can score on any play."

Runde ended with two receiving scores and over 125 yards on eight catches. Helminik and Carter Krug each threw one to Runde, and Helminik added another to Justin Potts from 16 yards out.

Muscatine's Diamond Krayee intercepted Krug's final pass attempt of the night in the end zone to set up the Muskie offense in victory formation.

"Diamond has been doing a great job for us in practice and came up huge for us," said Hawkins. "That was a game-winning play. Jackson Othmer's kicking was big. Aiden Lopez has some big returns. We're learning how to finish."

Muscatine is home again in Week 7 to take on Dubuque Senior.

"It's such a great feeling to come out here and get a win on homecoming. It's been a while since we've won on homecoming. It's a lot better feeling."