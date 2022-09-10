Cozad's huge night leads Muskies past Bett for first time in decade

MUSCATINE — It’s been a decade since the Muscatine High School football team defeated the Bettendorf Bulldogs.

With a wild 37-34 victory that saw Muscatine junior running back Ty Cozad and Bettendorf’s Isaiah Martinez score four touchdowns each, Cozad’s Muskies prevailed at home on Friday night.

The Muscatine junior ran wild.

He went for 391 rushing yards on 41 carries, an MHS single-game school record. His touchdown carries were from 36, 13, 25 and 75 yards out.

“I really don’t know what to say,” Cozad said. “I’m just so happy we broke through.”

Cozad went for over 230 yards on 23 carries in the first half alone, while Bettendorf’s Martinez had two scores and nearly 100 yards on 11 carries over the opening two quarters.

“Ty almost had as many yards this game as he did all last year,” said Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins. “I’m just so proud of the guys, the school, the community. There was a great crowd that came out tonight.

“We’ve been preaching that we’re going to do things the right way, and eventually, it’ll pay off. It paid off tonight. Especially the O-line, they really focused this week. Ty’s an outstanding player but doesn’t do what he does without the guys up front.”

The Bulldog senior Martinez ended 24 carries and 254 yards.

Muscatine (1-2) junior lineman Evan Franke made a huge sack as Bettendorf faced a fourth down at midfield with eight and a half minutes to go.

The Bulldogs (0-3) did get possession back but were forced into another fourth down and nine from the 50. Quarterback Charlie Zimmerman took off up the middle to force a measurement that ended up going in Muscatine’s favor.

Bettendorf also saw Wrigley Matthys take one of his two first-half carries 65 yards into the end zone. The first Martinez score put Bett up 14-3 with over five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

“We came out a little slow and gave up those early touchdowns,” Hawkins said. “But somehow, our 34 guys found it in them to battle back.”

The Muscatine pass defense was stout against the Bulldogs. Muskie cornerback Lincoln Brookhart intercepted a Spencer Del Vecchio pass deep inside Bulldog territory to set up Cozad’s second score.

“Every single one of those big defensive plays led to a touchdown,” said Cozad. “We needed every one of them. At this point, we’re confident the offense can put up points, we just need the defense to come through, and they did tonight. We have to keep it going.”

And Bettendorf was stymied by penalties all game. The Bulldogs accumulated 80 penalty yards on 10 calls against them. But more importantly, several wiped away big plays. Including an 83-yard would-be touchdown, called back on a holding infraction that made it 3rd and 32 from the 17 on the Bulldogs’ first drive after the Brookhart pick and Cozad score that made it 16-14 Muscatine with six and a half minutes left in the first half.

Muscatine junior quarterback Sawyer Zeck added a five-yard rushing score. Zeck made his second straight start replacing senior starting quarterback Landon Battey, who suffered a concussion in the Muskies’ opener, though Battey did come in during the second half.

“To break the losing streak (to Bettendorf) is pretty great,” said Battey. “I just tried to get as many reps during the week, hoping I’d be cleared to play.

“We fought hard tonight. I’m proud of everybody.”

Muscatine’s scoring started in its first drive after senior Brayden Lane returned the opening kick to the Bettendorf 35, setting up a 33-yard field goal by junior Jackson Othmer.

“I’m just so proud of our team,” Cozad said. “Nobody quit. Last year (when the Muskies went 1-8), we felt like we sat back and took it.

“Not this year.”