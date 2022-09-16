DeLong, Durant's defense dominate Wilton for district win

WILTON — Durant High School head football coach Joel Diederichs may have to become something of a Durant historian this week.

Diederichs, who is also principal at Durant, can't recall when the Class 1A eighth-ranked Wildcats were last 4-0, a feat his team accomplished on Friday night at Wilton High School by defeating the Beavers 28-8 in both sides' 1A District 5 opener.

“We’ll have to look at the history books,” Diederichs said. “I don’t think Durant has been 4-0 in a while, but we’re very happy to be here now.”

Nolan DeLong scored Durant’s four touchdowns and the Durant defense held when it needed to in order to pave the way to victory.

“This truly is an awesome feeling,” the senior DeLong said. “This is now the third time in my four year that I’ve gotten to beat Wilton, one of our main rivals. I don’t think too many people from Durant can say that.

“And then, to come out and start 1-0 in the district, it’s huge. If we can take care of business these first couple weeks in the district, we’ll line ourselves up for the playoffs. This really means a lot.”

Wilton drops to 3-1 and 0-1 inside the district.

“I'm overwhelmed,” said Durant head coach Joel Diederichs. “The kids came out and played hard.”

A week after becoming the 36th player in state history to surpass 5,000 yards for his career, DeLong went over the 1,000 mark for the season early in the first quarter on a 55-yard touchdown, and ended up with over 1,200 yards for the season as the senior all-stater took 25 carries for 257 yards and four scores.

“We didn’t come in ready to play against the physicality of Nolan DeLong,” Wilton head coach Ryan Hetzler said. “It showed. Right off the bat, we couldn't tackle him. You can’t let him get off to that kind of a start and we did.

“We tried to scratch and claw our way back, but couldn’t finish.”

The Durant defense caused three turnovers as Ryan Wulf and Rylan Perry each had interceptions and the Wildcats also recovered a Wilton fumble.

DeLong’s first touchdown went for 55 yards and was set up by Wulf’s pick that came as Wilton tried going for it on fourth and short inside the red zone.

“We got that interception early and stopped a (Wilton) drive,” Diederichs said. “They were marching on us and we didn’t look totally sure of ourselves there for a little bit. We bent but didn’t break, though and we picked it.

“That kind of set the tone.”

Durant’s defense also held Owen Hassell out of the end zone, stopping him inches short as time expired before halftime and sent the Wildcats into the locker room leading 22-8.

“I just tried to keep outside leverage,” said Durant senior linebacker Garrett Hollenback, who stood Hassell up inside the one-yard line as other Wildcats rushed to push the ball-carrier back. “I knew they were going to try and run. We run a lot of the same plays. And I saw the pulling guard, so I just tried to stay outside and was there.”

Hollenback finished with a game-high eight solo tackles, plus he tacked on an addition seven assists. Wilton’s defense was led by senior Alexander Kaufmann’s three solo tackles with 10 assists.

“That play at the end of the half, I can’t say enough about our guys,” Diederichs said. “That was a huge momentum swing going into halftime.”

“It’s a special season,” said Hollenback. “It’s my first year out, so I’ve never lost.”

Wilton’s scoring opportunity was set up by a 12-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Drew Keith to senior wideout Clayton Guyer. That came after Wilton won back possession on an interception by John Clelland at midfield.

Keith had Wilton’s only score. That came on a nine-yard run with under 4:28 left in the second quarter. Keith also ran in the two-point conversion to round out the first half scoring.

Wilton sophomore running back Owen Hassell was effective, he ended with 107 yards on 27 rushes and added four catches for 38 yards.

Keith was 9 of 17 passing for Wilton with 87 yards — though he was intercepted twice — plus 75 rushing yards on 13 tries and the score.

“We’re still looking for growth,” Hetzler said. “We’re a young team, and this is part of the learning curve. It’s a setback. But I’m not disappointed in their effort. We grew through the first three weeks of the season, and we grew tonight.

“Now we know what it takes to compete in our district, and we have to respond.”

Football

Durant 28, Wilton 8

Durant;16;6;0;6;--;28

Wilton;0;8;0;0;--;8

First quarter

Durant -- Nolan DeLong 55 run (Nolan DeLong run), 6:16

Durant -- Nolan DeLong 30 run (Isaac Nielser run), 1:07

Second quarter

Durant -- Nolan DeLong 30 run (run failed), 9:43

Wilton -- Drew Keith 9 run (Drew Keith run), 4:18

Fourth quarter

Durant -- Nolan DeLong 1 run (run failed), 5:22

Team statistics

;Durant;Wilton

First downs;16;15

Rushes-yards;32-302;47-179

Passing yards;27;96

Comp-Att-Int;2-3-1;10-18-2

Punts-avg.;3-40.0;4-29.5

Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-1

Penalties-yards;3-30;8-80

Individual statistics

Rushing

Durant -- Nolan DeLong 25-257, Isaac Nielsen 3-42, Wyatt Cole 3-3

Wilton -- Drew Keith 13-71, Owen Hassell 27-104, Damian Pestle 6-21

Receiving

Durant -- Brady Meincke 1-16, Caden Meyer 1-11

Wilton -- Kale McQuillen 3-18, Owen Hassell 4-38, Landyn Putnam 1-2, Clayton Guyer 5-15, Cade Souhrada 3-20

Passing

Durant -- Isaac Nielsen 2-3-1, 27 yards

Wilton -- Drew Keith 9-17-2, 87 yards; Jordan Dusenberry 1-1-0, 6 yards