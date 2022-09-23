DeLong's four early TDs spark Durant to dominant win over L-M

DURANT — After racking up a game's worth of statistics in just one quarter, Nolan DeLong didn't have to do much in the second half other than watch his Class 1A fifth-ranked Durant Wildcats close out the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons on Friday night.

DeLong, who became the 36th player in state history to surpass 5,000 career rushing yards earlier this season, scored four first-quarter touchdowns in the Wildcats' 56-0 homecoming win over the Falcons in Class 1A District 5.

The senior Wildcat running back went over 200 yards on just 12 carries and saw time almost exclusively on defense during the second quarter before being pulled for the second half.

"We wanted to use this as an opportunity to improve," said DeLong, who is about 70 rushing yards shy of 1,500 for the season and has 17 touchdowns. "We didn't want any of our guys to form any bad habits during this one.

Durant's defense was equally as dominant as the offense as Louisa-Muscatine gained under 100 yards of total offense compared to the Wildcats' 436 (381 rushing).

"You want to respect your opponent. We've been on both sides of it," Durant head coach Joel Diederichs said. "I thought our kids did a nice job handling. Our upperclassmen did very well in the first half, and a lot of our underclassmen came in and played hard in the second half.

"It was a nice mixture. I was pleased with the overall effort."

After Louisa-Muscatine won the opening coin flip and elected to receive, a Durant recovered its own squib kick at the L-M 27. Two plays later, DeLong delivered his first score.

The lead expanded to 14-0 before the Falcons even ran an offensive play when Durant tried another onside and recovered at midfield to set up a 51-yard DeLong-led drive that ended with his second score from a yard out.

The senior all-stater carried two of his final four attempts for scores of 39 and 53 yards.

Senior Garrett Hollenback added an 11-yard ground score to close the first quarter scoring at 36-0 in favor of Durant (5-0, 2-0 District 5).

"This win was really, really big for us," Hollenback said.

Sophomore quarterback Isaac Nielsen connected on a 10-yard scoring pass to Grant Hein early in the second. Nielsen ended 3-for-3 for 55 yards, with senior Elliott Fortin responsible for the other 45.

Senior Brady Meincke intercepted a Louisa-Muscatine pass attempt for a 45-yard interception return for a score to make it 50-0 at the half.

Durant junior Caden Meyer also had an interception and a couple of big plays in the return game that set the Wildcats up with a short field.

Freshman Tate McKinley and sophomore Wyatt Cole did most of the ball-carrying for Durant in the second half.

McKinley had a huge burst down the sideline for a gain of over 60 yards to set up a two-yard score that he took in. McKinley finished as the game's second-highest rushing at 78 yards on five attempts.

"Tate did a really nice job," Diederichs said. "He came in and ran really hard. That was nice to see from a freshman."

As Louisa-Muscatine (0-5, 0-2 District 5) has had to do all season, some players were juggled around to make up for injuries or in an attempt to get some positive momentum.

Senior Spencer Kessel has recently moved from the offensive line into the backfield and took 11 carries 34 yards for the most by a Falcon. Classmate Chris Day's nine totes went for 21 yards.

Sophomore Nick Beasley and freshman Sedric Lamb combined for 14 carries and 19 yards.

Kessel even got to attempt a pass for the second time this season and hit Day over the middle for a 22-yard gain.

"Our focus remains on us," Louisa-Muscatine head Eric Gabe said. "We had nine starters from last year that decided not to go and are down to three or four players with varsity experience.

"We're playing better and harder. There wasn't any quit. The effort was there. All we talked about at halftime was having the choice to change. Nobody can do it for you. Change isn't easy. But it's about how we continue to measure growth. Individually and as a team, from here on out, with every rep and practice, in games and in the hallways with our grades."

Durant has a showdown at home against No. 2 West Branch while L-M heads to Iowa City Regina as both teams continue district play.

"This is going to be a big week for us," said Fortin, who had two catches for 45 yards. "It's going to come down to our effort and will to win."

In Durant's 28-8 win over Wilton last week, the 2022 Wildcats became the program's first 4-0 team since 1970.

"It feels amazing (to be 5-0)," DeLong said. "But we have to keep working. We knew we had to come out and give it our best, but now we have to turn our attention to West Branch next week."

"Whoever is more physical next week is going to win," Meincke said.

Durant 56, Louisa-Muscatine 0

L-M;0;0;0;0;--;0

Durant;36;14;0;6;--;56

Scoring plays

First quarter

Durant -- Nolan DeLong 11 run (Delong run 2-pt good) 11:22

Durant -- DeLong 2 run (conversion try no good) 9:04

Durant -- DeLong 39 run (DeLong run 2-pt good) 7:21

Durant -- DeLong 53 run (Isaac Nielsen kick good) 5:20

Durant -- Garrett Hollenback 11 run (Nielsen kick good) 1:20

Second quarter

Durant -- Nielsen 10 pass to Grant Hein (Nielsen kick good) 8:09

Durant -- Brady Meincke 45 interception return (Nielsen kick good) 2:28

Fourth quarter

Durant -- Tate McKinley 1 run (kick no good) 4:42

Team stats

;L-M;Durant

First downs;7;9

Rushes-yards;36-72;30-381

Passing yards;20;55

Comp-Att-Int;3-8-2;3-4-0

Punts-avg;3-34;0-0

Fulmlbes-lost;4-1;2-1

Penalties-yards;2-20;7-40

Individual statistics

Rushing

L-M - Nick Beasley 12-8, Chris Day 9-21, Spencer Kessel 11-34, Sedric Lamb 2-11, Cody McKim 2-(-2)

Durant - DeLong 12-208, Tate McKinley 5-78, Wyatt Cole 11-67, Hollenback 1-11, Nielsen 2-4

Passing

L-M - Day 2-7-2-(-2)-0, Kessel 1-1-0-22-0

Durant - Nielsen 3-4-0-55-1

Receiving

L-M - Cody McKim 2-(-2), Day 1-22

Durant - Elliott Fortin 2-45, Grant Hein 1-10