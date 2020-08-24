Despite some key losses, West Liberty still has eyes on district title

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — West Liberty's football team has proven the past few years that it's not about how you start, but how you finish that's important.
In each of the past two seasons, the Comets have started slow, 1-3 in 2018 and 2-3 in 2019, but put things together in district play, finishing 8-4 and 7-4, respectively, earning repeat district titles and postseason trips.
In 2019, they did so despite graduating 12 seniors, including a pair of all-district players in Seth Feldman and Spencer Daufeldt.
Now, if West Liberty hopes to keep the momentum going, it will once again have to replace some key starters with the graduation of nine seniors, including all-staters Will Esmoil and Gavin Chown.
The Comets feel up to the challenge.
"I think, honestly, both kids and coaches, every year, we feel like we're just going to come play and we all feel pretty confident with ourselves," head coach Jason Iske said. "You talk about last year and on paper, it looked like we lost so many guys and definitely had a lot of holes to fill but I don't think any kid would have told you we weren't going to have a good season and I don't think any coach would have told you that either, so I think that's the mentality we have.
"Whether you call it next kid up, or whatever, we feel good about ourselves."
Offensively, Caleb Wulf takes the reins at quarterback after seeing time at the position for the Comets in last year's postseason. Though he only threw for 151 yards and four interceptions last year, that little bit of experience should prove to be valuable for the junior.
"It was a great experience, it just came at a weird time," Wulf said. "I try to just spread the ball as much as possible so defenses can't assume I'm throwing it to one guy. I try to encourage my linemen so they have a little more faith in me and then I can trust them too."
The Comets are also making some offensive changes around Wulf.
Kobe Simon is moving from tight end to running back, where at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he'll give the Comets a powerful weapon.
"I'm willing to do whatever and the coaches are great ... they're teaching me everything and I just follow the process and I'm sure I'll turn out just fine," Simon said. "The biggest difference is your conditioning because at running back you're always doing something every play. ... It's all about being tough and conditioning."
While Simon provides the thunder, junior Jahsiah Galvan will supply the lightning. Iske said he plans to move Galvan around, both utilizing him in the run and passing game after he averaged 5.6 yards per carry and 15 yards per catch last year as a sophomore.
Along with Lake Newton and Sam Gingerich, West Liberty figures to have a pretty dynamic offense after averaging just 17 points per game last year.
"This makes us versatile, dangerous, a coach's nightmare, whatever you want to call it," Iske said. "It's going to be a matchup nightmare for most teams."
Defensively, the Comets have some big holes to fill, especially at linebacker after graduating Chown and Esmoil, who led the team in tackles.
Simon will pick up much of the slack after finishing with a team-high 15 tackles for loss last year, as will David Molina, who came on down the stretch to finish with 17.5 tackles.
"I learned (from Esmoil) to never take a break; every play, go hard," Simon said. "He had an insane amount of tackles, even on plays where he probably shouldn't have made the tackle. ... I just try to be a good example for the younger kids and just be a good overall team leader."
Guaranteed a playoff spot this year, West Liberty doesn't have to worry about a slow start hampering its postseason chances. However, the Comets still want to get off to a good start, to show teams they don't plan on taking a step back any time soon.
"Our goal hasn't changed," Iske said. "We still want to win our district, that's our No. 1 goal, always is, every year.
"Win the district, go to the playoffs and see what happens from there, it's icing on the cake after that. I think if we come out and take the first couple games as learning experiences and then get after our district, I don't see any reason we can't do what we've done the last few years."
