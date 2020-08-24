Despite some key losses, West Liberty still has eyes on district title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — West Liberty's football team has proven the past few years that it's not about how you start, but how you finish that's important.

In each of the past two seasons, the Comets have started slow, 1-3 in 2018 and 2-3 in 2019, but put things together in district play, finishing 8-4 and 7-4, respectively, earning repeat district titles and postseason trips.

In 2019, they did so despite graduating 12 seniors, including a pair of all-district players in Seth Feldman and Spencer Daufeldt.

Now, if West Liberty hopes to keep the momentum going, it will once again have to replace some key starters with the graduation of nine seniors, including all-staters Will Esmoil and Gavin Chown.

The Comets feel up to the challenge.

"I think, honestly, both kids and coaches, every year, we feel like we're just going to come play and we all feel pretty confident with ourselves," head coach Jason Iske said. "You talk about last year and on paper, it looked like we lost so many guys and definitely had a lot of holes to fill but I don't think any kid would have told you we weren't going to have a good season and I don't think any coach would have told you that either, so I think that's the mentality we have.