Durant again falters in 4th

Trailing by three, Durant started a drive after the Beckman go-ahead score at its own 20. A high snap forced Keagen Head to fall on it at its own 1-yard line.

On the next play, Head was sacked in the end zone for a safety.

On the ensuing possession, Offerman picked up the last of 12 first downs on 4th and 2 to send the Trailblazers into euphoria.

“I don’t know how to explain that one,” Diederichs said. “Heat of the moment, battle of the game. Just happened.”

It was a microcosm of the mistakes made by the Wildcats.

They coughed up the ball twice on their first three plays. They couldn’t tackle Beckman running back Owen Huehnergarth, who finished with a game-high 174 rushing yards, on first contact. Miscommunication happened multiple times between Head and his wide receivers.

Add in not taking advantage of two turnovers, it spelled the end of the season for Durant.

“(Huehnergarth) won’t go down first hit, so when we had those corners out there trying to take him one-on-one, he was just too big,” DeLong said.