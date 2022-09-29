Durant embraces opportunity against top-ranked West Branch

DURANT — Before this year it had been more than a half-century since Durant High School won its first five games of a football season.

It was 1970, when gasoline was 36 cents a gallon, the minimum wage was $1.45 and Richard Nixon was occupying the White House. A lot has changed.

As the victory total climbs and the Wildcats ascend each week in the Class 1A state rankings, the excitement escalates in the hallways at school and around a town of about 1,900 people.

When junior linebacker Ryan Wulf was a few miles from his hometown at Costco recently, the cashier even mentioned he had seen television highlights of him making an interception.

"There is hype everywhere around this town, especially in the school," Wulf said. "We're trying to get the name out there of Durant High School."

Come Friday night at 7 o'clock, one of the biggest regular-season games in Durant history will be contested on its home field.

Class 1A top-ranked and perennial power West Branch visits third-ranked Durant in a battle of 5-0 teams.

"Everybody is talking like this is the biggest game in 50-some years," lineman Lane Felske said. "It is pretty cool to be part of the team and being the one talked about like that."

Other than a seven-win season in 2018, very few people have been giddy about a football season in Durant in quite some time. The Wildcats had seven straight sub-.500 campaigns from 2011 to 2017.

It was 4-4 two years ago and then 2-7 last season.

Now, Durant is one of five unbeaten teams left in 1A past the halfway point of the regular season.

"It wasn't too long ago we weren't in this position," Durant coach Joel Diederichs said. "It is a chance to go out and prove yourself. They're confident and ready to go after it."

Durant has navigated every challenge so far with wins over Sigourney-Keota, Cascade, Northeast, Wilton and Louisa-Muscatine.

The next three games are a bear with West Branch (5-0), Mediapolis (4-1) and tradition-rich Iowa City Regina (3-2).

"The (next) three weeks are really going to prove where we're at this season and how far we can go in the playoffs," senior Garrett Hollenback said.

Nolan DeLong grabs a lot of the attention when it comes to Durant. Despite playing limited minutes in some lopsided games, he has rushed for a state-best 1,429 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and has accumulated more than 5,600 rushing yards for his career.

The defense has been impressive, too.

Durant has 13 takeaways — seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries — by 10 players. Its defense has allowed only two second-half touchdowns as the Wildcats have outscored teams 72-24 after halftime.

"A lot of speed and a lot of physical guys," Wulf said. "We tackle well, we hit hard and we're physical."

The Wildcats haven't lost the turnover margin in any game.

"We're making teams go the full length of the field if they're going to score against us compared to a short field," Diederichs said. "That's been big."

Hollenback is out for football for the first time in high school and is second on the team in tackles behind DeLong.

"This year's senior group is pretty special compared to other classes we've had," Hollenback said. "(Defensive coordinator Tom) Compton has helped us a lot, and we have a lot of drive to push each other.

"We're always going for that ball."

West Branch poses a stiff challenge, a program Durant hasn't knocked off in at least three decades.

The Bears have won every game by at least three touchdowns this year and have tallied at least 34 points each week.

Coach Butch Pedersen's squad has a dual-threat quarterback in Tye Hughes, a 220-pound back in Andy Henson, speed on the perimeter with Kinnick and Carver Boelk along with size and talent in the trenches.

"They've got some heavy hitters," Felske admitted.

"We're going to have to really play because West Branch is good, well-coached and the line is big," Wulf said. "It is going to be a dogfight."

An enormous crowd is expected.

West Branch's program has been in this position on numerous occasions with three state championships and 28 playoff trips to its credit. This is relatively new for Durant who has never won a playoff game in its history.

"It is going to be a crazy environment," Wulf said. "It is going to be packed, going to be fun and a lot of noise. We just have to play smart, keep our head in the game and not focus on the crowd.

"Not everybody gets an opportunity like this. It is special, and it drives us to be better."