FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Durant, Wapello, West Liberty bow out of playoffs

A look at the area football teams that were on the road in the first round of the playoffs:

Durant’s run ended by MFL Mar Mac: Senior Nolan DeLong went over 6,000 yards for his career a week ago and surpassed 2,000 yards on the season in the Wildcats Class 1A first-round game at eighth-ranked MFL Mar Mac in Monana.

It wasn’t enough to advance the Durant Wildcats, however, as MFL Mar Mac won, 48-12.

The Bulldogs (8-1) put up multiple scores in the first and second quarters to build their lead. Durant (5-4) could only answer with scores in the first and third.

Durant won its first five games of the season, but ended on a four-game losing skid.

Indians fall to North Linn: Wapello’s win one, lose one pattern lasted the duration of the season as that trend held true in a 45-0 loss at North Linn High School to the sixth-ranked Lynx in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Wapello (4-5) alternated wins and losses all nine weeks of the campaign.

North Linn (8-1) led by just seven at the end of the first, but a 14-point second quarter and 17-point third put distance between the sides.

Senior Jake Gustison rushed for 65 yards in his final game for the Indians. He finished his career with over 2,000 yards rushing and over 1,200 yards receiving. Senior quarterback Casey Short ends the season just shy of 1,100 passing yards.

Mason Bechen and Landen Helmrich had two rushing touchdowns each for North Linn. Jake Van Etten had one as Bechen led the way with over 140 yards and his two teammates rushed for 48 yards each. Bechan also threw a touchdown on a 2-yard scoring connection with Landon Miller.

Wahlert blasts West Liberty in first round: West Liberty qualified for the playoffs for the sixth straight season, but couldn't advance out of the first round in Class 2A. The Comets met defeat in Dubuque, losing to ninth-ranked Wahlert, 62-0.

Wahlert (7-2) senior Ryan Brosius scored three rushing touchdowns, two scoring receptions and a 106-yard interception return as Wahlert ended West Liberty’s season at 3-6.