FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wapello wins big; Wilton and Durant stay unbeaten

WAPELLO — The Wapello High School football team saw junior Dylan Woodruff and Casey Short each score five touchdowns in a 60-21 rout of the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons at the Carl McGill Athletic Complex in Wapello on Friday night.

Woodruff finished with 190 yards rushing on 18 carries with all five scores on the ground. Short threw for three and ran for two.

The senior quarterback was 7 of 11 passing with two TD passes to Tyler Palmer and one to Jake Gustison.

Short went for 170 passing yards and 69 rushing. Palmer went for over 125 yards on the ground and added four catches for 64 yards for Wapello (1-1).

All three L-M (0-2) touchdowns came on the ground. Junior Jesse Reinier took off for a 56-yard score for the first Falcon touchdown. Chris Day added another big play, scoring from 75 yards out, and Seth Barajas lunged over the goal line from a yard out. Day ended the night with over 180 rushing yards on 12 carries.

L-M returns home in Week 3 for Van Buren County while Wapello is at Columbus.

Wilton stays unbeaten with impressive win over Northeast: Sophomore Owen Hassell scored three touchdowns to lead the Wilton Beavers to a 40-12 road win over the Northeast Rebels.

Sophomore Drew Keith added one more Wilton offensive score, as did Damian Prestle.

Hassell ended with 94 rushing yards and Keith threw for 69 for the Beavers (2-0).

Northeast's Gavin Kramer threw two touchdowns (one each to Chase Christensen and Will Schemers) but Wilton picked off four Northeast (1-1) passes, one went for a pick-6 by Wilton's Cade Souhrada.

Wilton is at Highland in Week 3.

Columbus dominates Highland: After missing the first week of the season, Columbus Wildcats junior running back/linebacker Kaden Amigon needed just five carries to tally 142 yards and two touchdowns as Columbus dominated its Week 2 road contest against Highland, winning 55-0 in Class A District 5 play.

Senior Triston Miller and sophomore Riley Kaalberg each went for over 90 rushing yards, needing only two carries apiece to do so, and all four resulted in Wildcat scores.

Kaalhberg led the team defensively with eight tackles. Miller was next with six while also recording an interception, as did junior Cael Phillips.

As a team, the Wildcats ran for 416 yards on 24 attempts and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jeff Hoback and junior Cole Storm each had Columbus ground scores as well.

The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start. The loss drops Highland 0-2. The Huskies were limited to just over 200 yards of total offense. Last season, Highland beat Columbus 48-20 and finished one spot ahead of the Wildcats in the district standings to nab the last playoff spot in District 5.

Columbus is home for Wapello in Week 3.

Durant improves to 2-0: Durant senior Nolan DeLong posted another terrific all-around game to lead the Durant Wildcats to a 26-13 road win over the Cascade Cougars.

DeLong had 258 rushing yards on 33 carries. Two went for touchdowns. Sophomore Isaac Nielsen had two scores as well, part of his six-carry, 61-yard effort. Nielsen also attempted seven passes, completing four for 51 yards. Charlie Huesmann threw for 31 more as senior receiver Brady Meincke went for five catches and 71 yards.

On defense, DeLong had 8 ½ tackles and a fumble recovery.

Cascade (1-1) had over 200 yards passing but was held to under 40 yards rushing.

Durant is at Northeast in Week 3.

Muscatine falls to IC West: Muscatine junior Ty Cozad rushed for 239 yards on 31 carries and scored all three Muscatine touchdowns at Iowa City West, but the Muskies fell to the Iowa City West Trojans, 42-21.

In his first varsity start, junior quarterback Sawyer Zeck went 2 of 5 for 40 yards and no turnovers for the Muskies (0-2).

Luke Hardy rushed six times for 25 yards.

Iowa City West (1-1) saw Davontae Morris score three times on the ground and finish with 127 yards. Quarterback Jack Wallace threw for two more, one each to Christian Janis and Bryan Torres. Janis also returned a kick for a score.

The Muskies are back at MHS in Week 3, hosting Bettendorf.

Comets fall to Regals: The West Liberty Comets dropped to 0-2 on the season after being defeated by Iowa City Regina, 49-14, in Iowa City.

IC Regina (1-1) was aided by a huge first half. The Regals took a 42-6 lead into halftime. Gentry Dumont threw for three Regina scores on six of eight passing for 77 yards. Jack Tierney, Ronan Poynton and Chris Waikel all scored Regal rushing touchdowns. Jackson Naeve caught two of Dumont’s passing TDs, Alex Jensen had the other.

West Liberty’s Joshua Zeman returned a Regina fumble 25 yards for the first Comet score of the game, that coming in the third. In the fourth, Drake Collins connected with Mason Young for a 35-yard score and Collins would add the two-point conversion to close out the scoring. Ty Jones caught five passes for 27 yards, but Regina would tally four turnovers while holding the Comets to just three first downs.

West Liberty has its homecoming this week, hosting Independence.