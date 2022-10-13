'Football town' Columbus set to host district title game

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — When Dave Lekwa took over the Columbus High School football team, he knew the community was starving for a winner.

In that regard, there isn’t much more the Wildcats could have provided Columbus Junction with so far this season as the team eyes its first playoff appearance since 2015.

“When I first became the head coach two years ago, I told the boys, ‘This is a football town,’” the Wildcats coach said. “We just needed to wake people up a little bit.

“There’s a lot of people here for games, they’re very supportive. Not just with football, but all the programs here. It’s just been awesome.”

The Wildcats had the cards fall in their favor that year, when a 3-6 record was good enough to give the program a taste of the playoffs, but West Branch put an end to Columbus’ run with a 55-20 dismantling in the Class 1A first round.

Regardless of the outcome Friday night, the Class A sixth-ranked Wildcats (7-0, 5-0 District 5) will get into the Class A playoffs this season. But a win over visiting Alburnett (6-1, 5-0 Class A-5), ranked ninth, would also mean an undefeated regular season, a district title and home-field advantage in the postseason.

“It feels good to be here,” Lekwa said. “But we still need to go out there and perform. But this is the product of a lot of commitment and growth on the part of the boys over the past couple of years.

“And they’ve been reaping the rewards of that on Friday nights from the work they’ve been putting in.”

The program went undefeated through the regular season in 1997 (then in Class 2A) and reached the quarterfinals after beating Mediapolis 14-0 in the first round.

Columbus was in the playoff hunt into the final weeks of last season going 3-5, but fell just short, with the final blow dealt by Alburnett in a 13-9 win in Week 8.

“Last year, we got healthy late in the season and you could see that we were trending in a good direction,” Lekwa said. “The boys were starting to get competition. We won a few games and were competitive in a few more. I think that was an indication of where we were headed.

“It’s just been an overall, program-wide, supportive environment from the boys and their families to the staff.

The current squad is as explosive on offense as any in Class A. Columbus leads its class in total touchdowns (55), rushing touchdowns (47) and all-purpose yards (3,841). It has outscored foes 379-95 this season.

The team has nearly 2,800 rushing yards on 213 carries for a remarkable average of over 13 yards per carry, best in Class A by three yards. The backfield duo of Kaden Amigon and Triston Miller have accounted for 30 of the team’s 47 rushing touchdowns. Amigon, a junior, has 1,266 yards on 76 carries and Miller, a senior, has over 700 yards on 50 totes since being moved in from wide receiver in seasons past.

Miller’s big-play ability has also aided the passing game (three receptions, 38 yards) and on special teams, where he averages over 32 yards per return between nine kick returns and six more on punts. He’s taken one of each for a touchdown.

And both are two-way, multisport standouts as state track & field individual qualifiers.

“Once you build a little confidence, whether it was last year on the football field or in track, it shows,” Lekwa said. “And it grows throughout the locker room and suddenly, everyone is confident.

“There’s so many here playing at a high level, and that elevates everyone around them.”

Senior quarterback Jeff Hoback hasn’t had much in the way of reasons to pass, though he has completed nearly 55% of his 11 attempts for 82 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. A two-way starter, he also leads the team with two interceptions to go with 32 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Wildcats’ defense is formidable on every level.

Junior lineman Russell Coil has 35 ½ tackles (26 solo) with a team-best 11 going for a loss. Among Class A teams, the Wildcats have the fourth-most tackles for loss with over 60.

Sophomore Riley Kaalberg leads the defense with 51 ½ tackles (35 solo). Junior Cole Storm is second on the team with 41 tackles (26 solo).

Miller and Amgion each have accounted for more than 30 tackles. Amigon has a fumble recovery that he took 89 yards for a touchdown and Miller has an interception.

Alburnett counters with senior quarterback Mason Neighbor, who has thrown for 1,411 yards while completing 84 of 112 attempts (68%) with 19 touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Pirates have rushed for nearly 800 yards, led by 516 yards from senior Carson Klostermann, who has 12 total touchdowns on 107 attempts out of the backfield with an additional eight catches for 207 yards.

Alburnett has a potent receiving tandem as well in senior Grayson Carolan and junior Brayden Osborn. The two have combined for 49 of Alburnett’s 88 pass catches, 944 of the team’s 1,436 receiving yards and 14 of 19 touchdown receptions.

But the Pirates are sure to be met by a confident home team on Friday night.

“There hasn’t been one or two things, there’s been a lot of things (that have factored into the success),” Lekwa said. “There’s been some success in other sports that have built some confidence, too. And the coaching staff has done a great job.”