Galvan, Comets run over Bears

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Jason Iske thought about the community of West Liberty. He praised his Comets football team, picked to finish fifth in their district. He was elated in the post-game huddle.
Sixteen years of losing either closely or by blowout to West Branch was snapped Friday night.
On the back of another record-setting rushing week from Jahsiah Galvan, Class 2A No. 7 West Liberty finally got the monkey off its back and got the better of the Class 1A No. 5 Bears 20-7 at Memorial Field.
“These guys get it,” Iske, the head coach of the Comets said. “They know what these games mean and I think they played hard for it. They deserve it.”
It’s the first time in nine meetings West Liberty (2-0) left the field with the taste of victory. The Bears had won the last six contests by 15 points or more.
Even though practice was business as usual, this time around felt different for the Comets.
“It just pulled everything together,” quarterback Caleb Wulf said. “Wanting to prove everybody wrong. We wanted to prove ourselves here.”
Galvan had the biggest hand in the game.
Fresh off a 244-yard performance in Week 1 against Mediapolis, the junior eclipsed his career high with 272 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns. He eclipsed the century mark on just five carries, the 200-yard mark on 15.
Galvan ran for just 89 yards on 11 carries a season ago.
“Just getting those carries, making plays after plays,” Galvan said.
After Galvan fumbled on West Liberty’s first drive of the night, he took a handoff to the right side, found a hole and won the foot race for a 65-yard TD on just one play to open the scoring.
He caught a backwards pass from Wulf and maneuvered his way through the West Branch defense for a 40-yard score in the third quarter to up the lead to 13 points.
“Maybe we kept it a secret for too long,” Iske said of Galvan. “We had another good back in Will (Esmoli) and he was just behind him. A year of maturity does a lot for a high school kid.”
Galvan and Wulf worked in the offseason with Jojo Wilson, a Division I cornerback from Memphis. Technique was the main takeaway from the duo.
“You got to put in work day in and day out,” Galvan said. “I knew I needed to step it up.”
West Liberty clamped down on defense in the second half. It forced the Bears to punt on all four of their possessions in the final 24 minutes. None of the drives got to midfield. It held its opponent to just 61 yards rushing and 81 through the air.
“Our secondary just needed confidence,” Iske said. “We put more guys in the box and we trusted our secondary. I thought they stepped up big.”
Keeping drives alive also played into the Comets hands, going 2-for-4 on long third downs in the second half and converting two fourth downs.
West Liberty opened the second quarter with back-to-back penalties and ran its first play on its own 49-yard line. Three straight runs by Galvan set up 4th and 7.
After a timeout, Wulf found Lake Newton on a drag route and the senior wideout broke a couple of tackles and raced toward the pylon for the 33-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 13-0.
“It ended up working out, he’s one of our best playmakers,” Wulf said.
Without starting quarterback Gavin Hierseman, West Branch fed the ball to Andy Henson time and time again.
Of the eight first downs from the Bears in the opening 24 minutes, Henson, who finished with 73 yards, had five of them. They crept within one score after backup QB Kelby Burger capped off a 14-play, 67-yard drive with a sneak at the 1-yard line to make it a 13-7 halftime deficit.
