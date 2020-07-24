IHSAA revamps football scheduling for 2020

After reading through Friday's report from the IHSAA, Assumption activities director and football coach Wade King had no major complaints.

"For the situation we're in, it probably makes a lot of sense," he said. "I've heard some people complain that everybody gets in the playoffs, but in every other sport they already do. I don't have a big issue with that.

"In our situation, we have to be awfully happy with anything we get."

The IHSAA is expected to release specific guidance for football next week that will outline safety measures.

There have been times in the past few months PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga wasn't confident a football season would take place this fall. With practice a little more than two weeks away, he believes it will happen.

"We've got to have football," he said. "Other sports have a fallback with AAU, travel teams or can go play at the Bett Plex. There isn't one for football.

"We need to do whatever we can to ensure we have football for grades 9 through 12, not just varsity. Everyone has to do their part."