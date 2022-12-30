'It's something I'll always remember': Collins, DeLong rep Iowa in Blue-Grey game

Dallas' AT&T Stadium wasn't the anticipated setting Drake Collins saw as the final place he'd wear his blue and white West Liberty High School football helmet, but the home of the NFL's Cowboys made for a sweet sendoff.

Collins wasn't the only area football player to participate in the Blue-Grey All-America Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 19, either, as Durant's Nolan DeLong also played for the East team.

Part of a series of all-star games for senior prep stars, Collins and DeLong's East squad fell to the West, 20-13, but the experience was one that both will have for the rest of their lives and meet some of their peers from across the country.

"The level of competition stood out to me," Collins said. "There were a lot of good players, good guys to be around. A lot of guys there are going on to play (collegiately) at a high level.

"It was a good atmosphere being at the Cowboys' stadium. It was just an awesome experience. I loved putting on the West Liberty helmet with pads once more. It's something I'll always remember."

Both uncommitted seniors played on defense for the East. DeLong was even named the East's defensive MVP.

"We lost to the West team, but it was close. It came down to the end," said Collins. "It went by fast, but there were a lot of good plays and big hits. I tried to soak it all in."

The duo was in Dallas a couple of days before the game for walk-throughs and practices, a couple upwards of four hours long.

"The coaches were on you," Collins said. "But it was good to get a feel of what college football is like. I was pretty shocked when I found out I would get the opportunity to go down there. It was one I couldn't say no to."

It's another feather in the cap of the four-year Wildcat starter and three-time all-stater in Class 1A.

DeLong finished his prep career at Durant ninth on the all-time rushing list in Iowa's 11-player history with over 6,000 career rushing yards and also scored 68 career rushing touchdowns.

"A lot of people don't understand the work that goes into it and how much goes into it," DeLong said during an interview after bieng named Journal's co-Player of the Year, which he was selected for alongside Musctine junior running back Ty Cozad. "We really dedicate a lot of our lives to playing high school sports.

"We kind of look at it as Iowa against every other state because we feel like kids from Iowa get overlooked. It's not a traditional football state like Texas, California, Ohio, or Florida. Those kids might not get overlooked as easily. So to put Iowa, and our region around here, on the map is pretty special."

Collins was named Class 2A District 5 defensive MVP after going for 70½ total tackles (53 solo, 13 ½ for loss and two sacks).

The West Liberty senior also completed 53.2% of his 205 pass attempts while quarterbacking the Comets to the playoffs. West Liberty qualified for the playoffs in each of the four seasons Collins was on the roster.

He threw for over 700 yards as a junior in his first action as West Liberty's signal-caller. Defensively, Collins ended his junior season with 44 ½ tackles and named first-team all-district. He also added over 500 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns as a senior.

In total, Collins made over 177 tackles for the Comets. For Durant, DeLong made 238 stops.

Both also punted for their squads and maintained a combined average of more than 38 yards on more than 135 attempts.

"It meant a lot to the community," Collins said. "I had a lot of people reach out to me and say thanks for representing West Liberty and things like that. It meant a lot to me to represent our town. I went down there from a small town in Iowa, whereas a lot of the other kids came from big cities and all over the country, so it was just an awesome feeling to represent the whole state."