Journal area game capsules for Week 2

Louisa-Muscatine (0-1) at Wapello (0-1)

Last week: L-M was downed by Columbus, 55-14; Wapello was beaten by Mediapolis 41-6

Outlook: Both programs were on the wrong side of lopsided outcomes in Week 1. But both losses may look better with time. Columbus and Mediapolis both received votes in the first edition of the AP rankings. And both L-M and Wapello stand to improve at key positions as both entered Week 1 with first-year starters at skill positions. L-M quarterback Jesse Reiner completed six of his first 14 varsity passing attempts with a touchdown and also showed the ability to take off and run as the junior turned 10 carries into 108 yards and a rushing score. Senior Chris Day also averaged double-digit yards per carry, going for 63 yards on six attempts. Wapello is replacing three-year starter Tade Parsons with junior Casey Short, who went 6 for 12 for 86 yards and a TD in the opener. And after going for over 1,200 total offensive yards in 2021, Mediapolis managed to bottle senior Jake Gustison up. He had just two rushing yards on a dozen tries, but the explosive playmaker did turn four catches into 68 yards and the Wapello score. Wapello may aim to get more yards between the tackles in Week 2.

Columbus at Highland

Last week: Columbus came out on top against Louisa-Muscatine, 55-14; Highland lost big to East Buchanan, 54-0

Outlook: Columbus should have junior Kaden Amigon back after missing Week 1. He ran for over 1,100 yards as a junior, though the Wildcats still ran wild without Amigon in the backfield. Senior Triston Miller had over 170 yards rushing and a score for Columbus in the big win over L-M. Senior quarterback Jeff Hoback also found the end zone. Sophomore Riley Kaalberg also had a big game, going for 70 yards rushing on just three attempts and two touchdowns. Miller also scored on special teams, returning a punt 53 yards to the house, and Russell Coil added another Columbus score on a pick-6. Highland got out to a slow start in the shutout loss. The Wildcats may have a bit of revenge on their minds considering the Huskies not only beat Columbus 48-20 last season but finished in fourth, one spot ahead of the Wildcats to nab the final playoff spot in Class 1A District 5.

Durant (1-0) vs. Cascade (1-0)

Last week: Durant topped Sigourney-Keota 38-14; Cascade came out on top against Monticello, 21-13

Outlook: Senior Nolan DeLong had a career-best day for the Wildcats in Week 1. The all-stater rushed for over 340 yards and four touchdowns while also making nine tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. Quarterback Charlie Huesmann also made plays for Durant. The junior threw for 43 yards on just four pass attempts (two completions) and ran 14 times for 48 yards with a score. Cascade senior Jack Menster went for two of his team's three touchdowns in Week 1. He finished with 161 yards rushing on 15 carries. Junior quarterback Will Hosch also topped 100 yards through the air and returned an interception for the other Cougar score.

Wilton (1-0) at Northeast (1-0)

Last week: Wilton edged Tipton, 18-12; Northeast crushed Bellevue, 56-28

Outlook: It may be a clash of styles at Northeast on Friday as Wilton accumulated over 230 yards of rushing offense and two touchdowns in its Week 1 win while Northeast found victory by seeing sophomore quarterback Gavin Kramer go 16 of 23 passing for 320 yards and four scores. Kramer also rushed for 96 yards and two scores. Three of Northeast's passing scores went to Jimmy Weispfenning, who had nine catches and 172 yards receiving. The Beavers have their own efficient sophomore quarterback in Drew Keith. He ran 22 times for 129 yards and threw for another 99, with one completion going to classmate Cade Souhrada for a touchdown. Sophomores Owen Hassell and Damian Prestle each reached the end zone on the ground, and Hassell went over 100 yards rushing on 16 totes.

West Liberty (0-1) at Iowa City Regina (0-1)

Last week: West Liberty was shut out by Solon, 42-0; Regina was throttled by Class 2A No. 2 Williamsburg, 31-0

Outlook: At least one team stands to score its first points of 2022. Both 2021 playoff qualifiers suffered humbling starts to the new campaign, though both came to highly ranked opponents. Regina took the 2021 meeting of these two programs, 34-6. The Regals return a dynamic duo in seniors Jack Tierney and Levi Daniel. Daniel rushed for over 1,100 yards as a junior with 14 touchdowns while Tierney threw for nearly 1,000 and gained over 500 more on the ground with 14 touchdowns combined. Tierney was held to 12 passing yards Week 1 and negative yardage rushing. Daniel had 10 rushes for 14 yards. Drake Collins completed 16 of 37 passes for West Liberty in the opener for 116 yards. The Comets would most certainly like to get more out of the run game, however, as 18 rush attempts wasn’t able to net positive yardage. West Liberty was nearly even in passing yards with Solon, but the Spartans broke free, rushing for 234 yards on 36 carries and four touchdowns. The Comets also allowed a punt return and fumble recovery to go for scores in Week 1.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman