Journal area game capsules for Week 3 of the prep football season

With Week 3 of the prep football season upon us, here is a look at each of the games featuring area teams:

Durant (2-0) at Northeast (1-1)

Last week: Durant bested Cascade, 26-13; Northeast went down to Wilton, 40-12

Outlook: Durant senior Nolan DeLong ranks second in Class 1A in rushing yards through two games with 603 yards on 55 carries (an 11-yard average). He's also played sideline to sideline defense in making 17 ½ tackles in the Wildcats' two wins, which is tied for 10th-most in 1A. Durant has more than capable weapons on the outside as well in senior Brady Meincke and junior Caden Meyer. The pair has combined for seven catches for 113 yards and a score. Senior Garrett Hollenback has also been a fixture on defense in making 9 ½ tackles, more than half of which have been behind the line of scrimmage. Northeast is looking to recover from a big loss to Wilton last Friday. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Kramer was limited even though he has thrown for over 500 yards on the season and rushed for 89 with nine total scores. Senior Will Schemers has chipped in 91 rushing yards on 30 carries with a touchdown. Senior Jimmy Weispfenning is Kramer's favorite target with nine receptions for 172 yards and three scores.

Wilton (2-0) at Highland (0-2)

Last week: Wilton stunned Northeast, 40-12; Highland was blasted by Columbus, 55-0

Outlook: There's been no secret to Wilton's success this season: run the ball and play sound defense. Last week, the Beavers held Northeast standout dual-threat quarterback Gavin Kramer to 13 of 31 passing with 197 yards, though most came late as the Rebels scored all 12 of their points in the fourth quarter. More remarkably, Wilton held Kramer to minus-7 yards rushing on 14 tries while a trio of sophomores went for over 225 rushing yards for the Beavers. Owen Hassell had three ground scores as he and quarterback Drew Keith combined with Damian Pestle to reach the end zone five times last week. Keith has also completed 63% of his passes (24 of 38) for 168 yards and another score. Defensively, Wilton has allowed just 24 points through two games and has forced six turnovers. Highland has really struggled this season in getting outscored 109-0 though two weeks.

Wapello (1-1) at Columbus (2-0)

Last week: Wapello routed Louisa-Muscatine, 60-21; Columbus dominated Highland, 55-0

Outlook: Both teams won big in Week 2 and are in Class A District 5 play this week, as Columbus was last week. Wapello made up for a couple of key injuries with a steady diet of runs from junior Dylan Woodruff and the efficient passing of Casey Short. Woodruff ran for 190 yards last week and the senior Short went 7 of 11 for 170 yards with two scores passing plus two more rushing touchdowns. Both air strikes that ended in the end zone went to senior tight end Tyler Palmer. Columbus is 2-0 for the first time since 2008 and has a stable of playmakers to thank for it. Senior quarterback Jeff Hoback has only needed to attempt one pass this season (a 22-yard completion to Daniel Martinez). The Wildcats have four players already over 100 yards rushing, including Hoback. Senior Triston Miller carried the bulk of the load in Week 1 with 172 of his team-best 266 ground yards. Junior Kaden Amigon missed the Wildcats' first game but turned five carries into 142 yards and two scores last Friday as Columbus has scored 55 points in each of its first two games. Junior Cole Storm and sophomore Riley Kaalberg are also both in triple-digit rushing yards with a combined seven touchdowns while all the aforementioned Wildcats have led a much-improved defensive unit in 2022.

Independence (2-1) at West Liberty (0-2)

Last week: Independence edged Clear Creek-Amana, 13-7; West Liberty was undone by Iowa City Regina, 49-14

Outlook: West Liberty's defensive front may be in for a test against Independence. The Mustangs' ground game is led by junior Trey Weber, who has 306 yards on 52 carries and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson hasn't thrown an interception this season on 28 attempts (18 completions), gaining 216 yards with five scores while also chipping in 66 rushing yards. The Comets were shut out by 3A seventh-ranked Solon in Week 1 but got on the board twice a week ago with a scoop and score on a Regina fumble by senior Joshua Zeman and a 35-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback Drake Collins to senior Mason Young.

Van Buren County (1-1) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-2)

Last week: Van Buren County came up short against Davis County, 26-14; Louisa-Muscatine was on the wrong end of a 60-21 outcome against Wapello

Outlook: Van Buren County boasts a very capable passer in senior Jackson Manning, who is 23 of 51 for 395 yards and two touchdowns this season, though he has been intercepted three times. Seven different players have recorded carries for the Warriors but none have gained more than 76 yards and only one (Sam Warth) has scored on the ground outside of Manning's two rushing scores. Louisa-Muscatine lost starting junior quarterback Jesse Reinier in last week's loss. If he's unable to return, senior Chris Day may move from running back to signal-caller, as he did in Week 2. Day has 247 rushing yards this season with a 75-yard scamper for a score. Senior running back Seth Barajas can get L-M much-needed yards as he has 86 on 25 totes while Reinier has accumulated 168 yards on 14 ground attempts with two scores despite missing well over half of Week 2. The Falcons defense will need to buckle down, though, as L-M has been outscored 115-35 this season.

