Journal area prep football capsules for Week 4

With Week 4 of the prep football season upon us, here is a capsule look at the area games scheduled for Friday night:

Class 5A

Muscatine (1-2) at Class 5A No. 2 Pleasant Valley (3-0)

Last week: Muscatine held off Bettendorf for a 37-34 win; PV was a touchdown better than Linn-Mar, 14-7

Outlook: After a record-setting, 372-yard rushing outburst by junior Ty Cozad, the Muskies have found a recipe for success on offense. Muscatine also saw the return of starting senior quarterback Landon Battey, though he wasn't needed to attempt a pass in last week's win. Aside from the eye-opening numbers Cozad has posted this season that put him among the most prolific backs in 5A (89 carries, 712 yards, seven touchdowns), the offensive and defensive line play has gotten dramatically better for the Muskies. Producing on defense is the next step for Muscatine. That unit is led by seniors Luke Hardy, Daniel Adams and Paul Henry along with junior Gavin Brookhart, who all have double-digit tackle totals this year. Evan Franke, Matt Keener, Lincoln Brookhart and Zander Dayton have also made timely plays while Brayden Lane is a difference-maker as a return man. For Pleasant Valley, quarterback Caden McDermott has teamed with Makhi Wilson and Tyge Lyon to rush for a combined 511 yards and four scores. Rusty VanWetzinga has reached the end zone three times from the backfield while leading the defense with 22 tackles (16 solo, 3½ for loss). PV's front seven may be the toughest test yet for the Muskie run game.

"Teams know we're going to give Ty the ball," Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said. "But we've still been able to be successful. We can use that to branch out and use more of our offensive scheme. But PV will be tough. It might be a fast game with the clock running as much as we both like to run the ball. They're very disciplined in what they do and have some outstanding players.

"It's going to be a huge challenge."

Class 2A

Camanche (1-2) at West Liberty (0-3)

Last week: Camanche got its first win of the season over Maquoketa 27-24; West Liberty was on the wrong end of a 50-8 score against Class 3A No. 10 Independence

Outlook: Both sides open district play this week after struggling — to different degrees — over the first three weeks of the season. Both programs hope to follow how 2021 transpired, when the two made the playoffs after going for a combined one win in non-district play. Quarterback Bryce Buckley has thrown for 420 yards with a 57% completion rate (65 attempts) but has only two more touchdowns (five) than interceptions (three). Ethan Shultz has over 200 yards rushing and a pair of scores as well. West Liberty has found some receiving options for senior quarterback Drake Collins in Ty Jones (12 catches, 97 yards) and Mason Young (four catches, 47 yards and a touchdown) to go with returning all-district wideout Joshua Zeman, who has 10 receptions for 43 yards. Freshman Cooper Gates has been a standout on defense with a team leading 23 tackles (16 solo, 6 ½ for a loss).

Class 1A

Class 1A No. 4 West Branch (3-0) at Louisa-Muscatine (0-3)

Last week: West Branch dominated Maquoketa Valley, 59-0; L-M was slammed by Van Buren County, 70-22

Outlook: West Branch poses a gigantic task for the winless Falcons. The Bears have outscored opponents 154-33 this season while Louisa-Muscatine has been outscored 185-57. To the Falcons' credit, their scoring output has increased every week, though modestly. Quarterback Tye Hughes and Andy Henson have done most of the damage for West Branch. Hughes is 30 of 39 for 396 yards passing and has 89 yards on 19 carries with nine total touchdowns. Five of Henson's 41 carries have ended in the end zone. L-M lost quarterback Jesse Reinier to injury two weeks ago and has gotten a little creative trying to generate offense. Chris Day takes most of the snaps for the Falcons and has over 430 yards rushing, over half of which have come since moving from running back to QB. L-M also gave senior Spencer Kessel, ordinarily a starting offensive tackle, four carries that were turned into 62 yards and a score. Day's total of 791 all-purpose yards ranks second-most in 1A.

Class A

Pekin (2-1) at Wapello (1-2)

Last week: Pekin trounced North Cedar, 47-6; Wapello fell short of Columbus, 39-19

Outlook: Pekin is a much-improved bunch after going winless in 2021. Both of these teams have split two district games thus far in 2022. The Panthers spread it around on offense with four players over 100 yards rushing but none over 200. That group is led by Luke Long's 193 yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns. On defense, three of Logan Baker's team-high 22 tackles have been behind the line of scrimmage. Wapello hasn't been at 100% health yet this season but has gotten good production from junior Dylan Woodruff (26 carries, 227 yards, six touchdowns) as senior Jake Gustison works his way back. Gustison had more touches last week than he did in the previous two combined. He took 16 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns plus had five catches for 67 yards as he looks to return to his all-district form of the last two years.

Lisbon (1-2) at Columbus (3-0)

Last week: Lisbon was shut out by Alburnett, 14-0; Columbus prevailed over Wapello, 39-19

Outlook: Lisbon has already found the District 5 slate more difficult in 2022 than it was a year ago, when the Lions finished atop the district with a 6-0 mark. The Lions have split a pair of district games this season while the Wildcats are 2-0 in such contests. Lisbon is led offensively by senior quarterback Cohen Kamaus, who is 32 of 47 passing for nearly 400 yards with a 5-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio. Plus, Kamaus leads the Lions in rushing yards with 121 and two ground scores. Senior Ben Morningstar is a force on defense with 21 tackles (18 solo). Columbus has a supremely talented backfield led by senior Triston Miller and junior Kaden Amigon. The two speedsters have combined for around 800 yards and nine touchdowns. Both average over 15 yards per touch, and Miller also has big-play ability in the return game. The two are supplemented by power backs Riley Kaalberg (six carries, 174 yards, five touchdowns) and Cole Storm (13 carries, 138 yards, three touchdowns). Those four and Russell Coil lead the defense while senior Jeff Hoback has made plays as quarterback and defensive back.

