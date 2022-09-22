Journal area Week 5 game capsules

With Week 5 of the prep football season upon us, here is a capsule look at the area games on Friday:

Class A District 5

No. 7 Columbus (4-0, 2-0 district) at Pekin (1-3, 1-2)

Last week: Columbus defeated Lisbon, 49-20, for the first time in nearly 30 years; Pekin fell to Wapello, 21-6

Outlook: The Wildcats continued their remarkable turnaround with its fourth win of 20 points or more. On the season, Columbus' point differential stands at an overwhelming plus-145. As a team, the Wildcats are averaging over 12 yards per carry on nearly 130 attempts, 25 of which found the end zone. Senior Triston Miller and junior Kaden Amigon have combined for over 1,000 yards on the ground and 15 scores. Riley Kaalberg has added five TDs on six carries. Kaalberg, Miller and junior Cole Storm have over 20 tackles each on defense as well. Pekin is a run-heavy offense that features quarterback Luke Long, who has gained 330 total yards (214 rushing) and four touchdowns. Cade Bemis has also topped 150 rushing yards and has four TDs.

Wapello (2-2, 1-1) at Lisbon (1-3, 1-2)

Last week: Wapello came up victorious over Pekin, 21-6; Lisbon couldn't match Columbus, 49-20

Outlook: Wapello topped 100 yards passing and 130 rushing last week. Getting balance back in the offense is a good sign for the Indians, who had the most productive game of senior Jake Gustison's season last week when he went for 94 yards on the ground and 58 receiving with a pair of touchdowns. Senior Caleb Ealey also scored. Both were hampered with injuries early in the year. The Indians have a potent backfield with Gustison, Ealey and junior Dylan Woodruff, who has team-bests in rushing yards (227) and touchdowns (six). Senior quarterback Casey Short has also been solid, completing 46 of 80 passes for 632 yards and three scores against one interception. Lisbon's offense has relied a lot on quarterback Cohen Kamaus, who has 662 yards passing on 76 attempts (65.8% completion rate) to go with 176 of the team's 403 rushing yards.

Class 1A District 5

Louisa-Muscatine (0-4, 0-1) at No. 5 Durant (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: L-M lost to No. 2 West Branch, 86-0; Durant was victorious over Wilton, 28-8

Outlook: Louisa-Muscatine has a handful of talented upperclassmen but the Falcons' reliance on underclassmen in key positions has put the team in a tough spot. Injuries have further taken away from the options head coach Eric Gabe has at his disposal. Louisa-Muscatine was held to just 30 yards of total offense last week but has averaged a respectable 6.7 yards per carry this season, led by 430 yards on 39 carries by senior Chris Day. Senior Seth Barajas has over 130 yards this season on a team-best 51 attempts, but depth issues up front have plagued the Falcons' season. Durant senior Nolan DeLong became the 36th player in state history to go over 5,000 career rushing yards in Week 3 and went over 1,000 yards for 2022 in last Friday's win. The Durant defense also played very well against a potent Wilton offense with big plays by Ryan Wulf, Rylan Perry and Garrett Hollenback, among others. The Wildcats moved to 4-0 for the first time since 1970 and go into their homecoming game with a lot of momentum.

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

Wilton (3-1, 0-1) at Iowa City Regina (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: Wilton came up short against No. 5 Durant, 28-8; IC Regina was beaten by No. 7 Mediapolis, 17-7

Outlook: Wilton had trouble stopping Durant last week and three turnovers didn't help the Beavers' cause. Still, Wilton possesses a lot of talent on both sides of the ball as sophomore quarterback Drew Keith has completed over 60% of his 64 passes this season. He's also added 314 yards on the ground with nine total touchdowns. Sophomore running backs Owen Hassell and Damian Pestle have combined for 577 ground yards and nine scores. Hassell, junior Landyn Putman and sophomore Cade Souhrada are Keith's top options in the passing game as the three have 27 of Wilton's 42 receptions and 336 of the 429 receiving yards. Though it may be early in district play, falling to 0-2 in group play could be a hole too deep for either side to climb out of, especially as both teams have No. 2 West Branch yet. Regina has spread the ball around this season as five players have over 60 rushing yards, but Jack Tierney's 176 stand as the team high. The Regals have a capable playmaker on the outside in Jackson Naeve (15 catches, 206 yards, four TDs). Gentry Dumont is 32 of 61 passing for 395 yards for the Regals with five touchdowns against three interceptions.

Class 2A District 5

West Liberty (1-3, 1-0) at Monticello (2-2, 1-0)

Last week: West Liberty got in the win column against Camanche, 22-14; Monticello dominated Tipton, 61-14

Outlook: The Comets have seen freshman Cooper Gates emerge as a playmaker last week. Gates led West Liberty in carries (20) and rushing yards (90) in the win. Senior quarterback Drake Collins had a hand in all three West Liberty scores. Collins threw for two and ran for one while accounting for almost 200 yards of total offense and completing 12 of 18 passes. Morgan Lehman and Joshua Zeman each had a TD catch and 27 yards receiving, though Zeman did so on one more catch (three). Senior Ty Jones has also been a threat with 16 catches and 156 receiving yards, both team bests. Collins, Gates and Zeman lead the defense as all three have 22 or more tackles. Monticello's Preston Ries has nearly 1,000 yards passing this season with a 62% completion rate (60-97). He also has over 540 rushing yards and 10 total scores. Dylan Roher has supplied tough yards for the Panthers as he has 218 yards on 30 carries, with five resulting in scores.

—Compiled by Ryan Timmerman