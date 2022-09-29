Journal area Week 6 game capsules

Here is a capsule look at games featuring area teams in Week 6 of the prep football season:

Class 1A District 5

North Mahaska (1-4) at No. 7 Columbus (5-0)

Last week: North Mahaska was clobbered by Belle Plaine, 36-8; Columbus throttled Pekin, 53-28.

Outlook: The Wildcats draw a non-district game for homecoming with much to celebrate as the team improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1997 with last week’s win and are sitting atop District 5 (4-0). Columbus junior Kaden Amigon sits just 67 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for the season even after missing the opener. Backfield mates Triston Miller and Riley Kaalberg have accounted for 14 rushing touchdowns. Miller, a senior, has over 630 yards on the ground and has returned both a punt and kickoff for scores. Kaalberg, a sophomore, leads the Wildcats in tackles. He and junior Cole Storm each have over 30 for the season. North Mahaska has been outscored 184-65 this season, with most of its point total coming in a 37-14 win over Colfax-Mingo in Week 3. Paul DeJong has carried most of the Warhawks’ workload. He has 72 carries for 506 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.

Highland (0-5, 0-3) at Wapello (2-3, 1-2)

Last week: Highland was battered by Alburnett, 66-14; Wapello was defeated by Lisbon, 46-6.

Outlook: Since being hampered by injury early in the season, Wapello senior Jake Gustison has been able to produce results more in line with what made him an all-district player in 2020 and 2021. Gustison has made an impact on both sides of the ball. His 29 tackles and 253 receiving yards on 16 receptions are all team highs. The time missed by Gusiston and senior Caleb Ealey have put senior quarterback Casey Short and junior running back Dylan Woodruff in spots to carry the offense. Short has done so to the tune of a 53% completion rate (111 attempts) with 780 yards and a 4-to-2 TD-to-INT ratio. Woodruff has 26 carries for 227 yards and a team-high six scores. Highland hasn’t found the win column this season and sports an offense that has produced nearly twice as many rushing yards (633) as passing (342). Sage Hartley-Norman leads the Huskies’ run game with 26 carries, 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Mediapolis (4-1, 1-1) at Wilton (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: Mediapolis fell to top-ranked West Branch, 35-13. Wilton was dropped by Iowa City Regina, 37-13

Outlook: With Durant and West Branch both undefeated (though playing each other this week) atop the district, this contest could prove crucial to the playoff positions of teams in District 5. With four spots up for grabs, Durant, West Branch, Wilton, Mediapolis or Regina will get left out. The Beavers 3-0 start has turned into an 0-2 skid. After allowing 33 points through the first three weeks, Wilton has surrendered 65 the last two. Sophomore quarterback Drew Keith has 860 total offensive yards this season with nine touchdowns and classmate Owen Hassel is over 500 rushing yards with six scores. Keith has spread it around as Kale McQuillen sits just a yard shy of being the fourth Beaver to go over 100 receiving yards for the season, joining Hassell, Cade Souhrada and Landyn Putman. Mediapolis has one of the most prolific rushing offenses with over 1,300 yards as a team on the ground. That unit is led by Anthony Isley’s 786 yards on 104 tries, 10 have ended in the end zone.

Louisa-Muscatine (0-5, 0-2) at Iowa City Regina (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: Louisa-Muscatine was downed by Durant, 56-0, Regina beat Wilton, 37-13.

Outlook: Louisa-Muscatine’s young squad has had to endure the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in 1A in back to back weeks with West Branch and Durant. The Falcons have been shut out in those two contests while giving up 142 points. Offensive success this season has centered around senior Chris Day, who has 430 rushing yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns. L-M has been able to move the ball with some degree of success since moving senior Spencer Kessel off the O-line and into the backfield as he has nearly 100 yards and a score over the past two-plus weeks since getting his first tote. It won’t get much easier for L-M in Regina. The Regals boast a balanced offense that has produced as many passing touchdowns (eight) as rushing scores and has between 530 and 570 yards of each. Quarterback Gentry Dumont has completed over 50% of his 77 attempts but has been intercepted three times against seven touchdowns. Levi Daniel has twice as many carries as any other Regals with 41, those have went for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Naeve is an explosive weapon for Regina on the outside (20 catches, 265 yards, six TDs).

Class 2A District 5

West Liberty (1-4, 1-1) at Northeast (3-2, 2-0)

Last week: West Liberty was stymied by Monticello, 42-0. Northeast edged Tipton, 28-26.

Outlook: West Liberty has a newfound weapon in freshman Cooper Gates, who has compiled 97 of his 102 rushing yards in the past two games. The Comets’ offense was stifled by Monticello last week, when West Liberty failed to reach 40 yards either by air or by ground. But Gates found a way to contribute on defense with a team-high 8 ½ tackles. Senior Drake Collins is a dual-threat QB with almost 500 passing yards while going 67 of 121 (55%) with four total touchdowns. Turnovers have plagued the Comets in 2022, though, as they have committed 10. Northeast has its own dual-threat quarterback in Gavin Kramer. He’s among the top offensive producers with over 1,100 passing yards (74 of 140) and 262 rushing yards on 73 attempts to go with 15 total touchdowns. Grant Gray leads the Rebels on defense with over 40 tackles.

—Compiled by Ryan Timmerman