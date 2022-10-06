Journal area Week 7 game capsules

Here is a capsule look at Friday's games featuring area teams:

Class A District 5

No. 6 Columbus (6-0, 4-0) at North Cedar (1-5, 1-3)

Last week: Columbus clobbered North Mahaska, 71-14; North Cedar was defeated in lopsided fashion by No. 10 Alburnett, 44-0

Outlook: Columbus' homecoming win marked the first 6-0 start for the program since 1988. The Wildcats have done so in convincing fashion and were given a first-place vote in the latest AP poll. The team leads Class A in all-purpose yardage gained. Columbus has scored 322 points against 95 given up. Further, the Wildcats have shined in all three phases as they have 41 offensive touchdowns, two defensive scores and four special teams TDs. The team has over 50 tackles for loss on defense while running back Kaden Amigon and Triston Miller have been among the most efficient ball-carriers in Class A. Both average over 14 yards per carry. Amigon, a junior has over 1,200 yards with 18 touchdowns while Miller is nearing 700 yards on the ground with nine of his 47 carries finding the end zone. Aside from a 36-19 win over Highland in Week 4, North Cedar has been outscored 232-12. Teagan Weber has 228 yards on 69 carries and three touchdowns to lead the Knights' offense.

Wapello (3-3, 2-2) at No. 10 Alburnett (5-1, 4-0)

Last week: Wapello throttled Highland, 55-30; Alburnett silenced North Cedar, 44-0.

Outlook: Wapello is still firmly in the playoff hunt in District 5, holding down fourth place heading into Week 7. But the Indians face a tall task in Alburnett, which is one of two teams unbeaten in district play. In district play, the Pirates have a plus-141 point differential, compared to Wapello's minus-20 in that area. Alburnett's Mason Neighbor sports a 64% completion percentage with over 1,100 passing yards and 16 scores (three interceptions). Grayson Carolan leads the receiving corps with over 500 yards on 19 catches and seven touchdowns. Wapello senior Jake Gustison enjoyed his best game of the season last week by going for over 300 yards from scrimmage. He's nearing 800 total yards for the year with 10 scores. Casey Short is just 45 yards shy of 1,000 passing yards as he's completed 67 of 121 throws for seven scores.

Class 1A District 5

No. 8 Durant (5-1, 2-1) at No. 9 Mediapolis (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: Durant was topped by No. 1 West Branch, 49-13; Mediapolis ran over Wilton, 42-21.

Outlook: West Branch held Durant star Nolan DeLong to his lowest rushing output of the season with 101 yards in the Wildcats' first loss of the campaign. Still, the senior running back has amassed 1,530 yards on the ground (most in 1A) with 18 touchdowns for the season. However, the defense can make or break the Wildcats. Last week was the first week the unit surrendered more than 22 points and also the first time Durant failed to get a takeaway after going for 13 over the first five weeks. Another ranked opponent awaits in Mediapolis. The Bulldogs have over 1,500 rushing yards as a team, led by Anthony Isley's 965 yards on 123 carries and 14 touchdowns. It should be a run-heavy contest. Durant has ran 210 running plays to 38 passing while Mediapolis has 211 ground attempts to 62 passing. Durant sophomore Isaac Nielsen has been effective when called upon. He's completed 16 of his 25 attempts for 198 yards and a touchdown, though he has been picked off three times.

Louisa-Muscatine (0-6, 0-3) at Wilton (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: L-M ran into a dominant Iowa City Regina team and lost, 50-0; Wilton's losing skid hit three in falling to Mediapolis, 42-21.

Outlook: Louisa-Muscatine's Chris Day enters Week 7 with around 500 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Falcon offense. After starting the season at running back, the senior is now taking the snaps in replacement of quarterback Jesse Reiner. Young coming into the season, L-M is even more inexperienced now as it has moved players around to fill holes. L-M hasn't scored since Week 3 after scoring 57 points through its first three games. Wilton started the season on a three-game win streak but is back at .500. Sophomore quarterback has accounted for over 1,100 offensive yards (773 passing) for the Beavers with a total of 11 scores. Classmate Owen Hassell has seven TDs and nearly 600 yards rushing on 111 carries.

Class 2A District 5

Tipton (0-6, 0-3) at West Liberty (1-5, 1-2)

Last week: Tipton lost to Anamosa, 35-13;West Liberty came up short against Northeast, 48-30

Outlook: Tipton quarterback Ian Spangler has thrown for 700 yards, but the Tigers being winless and behind has allowed for plenty of passing opportunities. Spangler's completion percentage is 46% as he's thrown five interceptions against three touchdowns. Landon Holub has four rushing scores with a mark of 4.8 yards per carry on 56 attempts. Braden Bartels is Tipton's top defender with 51 tackles. West Liberty counters with senior Drake Collins at quarterback. Collins has 486 yards passing on 67 completions with three touchdowns, but eight interceptions. Junior Ty Jones and freshman Cooper Gates have come on for the Comets as of late. Jones has 20 catches for 182 yards while Gates has gone for 102 rushing yards. Gates has shined on both sides with 31 tackles, second only to Collins' 36 ½. West Liberty faithful may also want to keep an eye on Camanche's home game against Northeast as the playoff picture comes into focus over the final weeks.

—Compiled by Ryan Timmerman