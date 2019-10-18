Friday night’s home game against Iowa City West ended up symbolically representing Muscatine's entire 2019 football season.
The Muskies were right there, on the doorstep with a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter and thus, give themselves an opportunity to win.
But it would all be for naught.
Instead of getting a game-tying score, a turnover went against the Muskies and ended their chances in a 31-16 loss to Iowa City West.
Facing a third-and-3 from the 14, Trojan defensive back Zachary Anderson came up with a leaping interception on a Muskie pass and raced 95 yards the other way for a score with under a minute left to put the game away.
After the game, Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller could be seen in the end zone, by himself, couched down, looking deflated.
It’s been that kind of year.
"(We) had plenty of opportunities to make winning plays," Mueller said, "we just didn't."
Early on, the Muskies relied more on running back Mentor Cooper than Tim Nimely, which was a bit uncharacteristic. But they were able to obtain a decent level of success with Cooper as the featured back.
Nimely ended the game with 100 yards rushing, while Cooper added another 67.
Despite four interceptions — at least two of which would be unfair to attribute solely to Zander Morgan — the Muskie quarterback had a solid outing. He went 14-for-26 for 201 yards.
But the defense was the story for Muscatine. Iowa City West managed 10 points in the first half. The 1-yard Tyus Bell touchdown run that started the scoring came off a Trojan interception return that left Iowa City West only a yard out.
When all was said and done, the Muskies surrendered six turnovers, which really put their backs against the wall.
"Against a team like that, with an explosive offense ... can't do that against anybody," said Mueller.
The Trojans later added a 51-yard field goal from kicker Owen Smith to take a 10-0 lead.
But the Muskies (1-7, 0-4 Class 4A, District 4) found answers.
On their first drive of the second quarter, the Muskies drove inside the IC West 20. After being backed up and facing a fourth-and-17, Muscatine decided to go for it and Zander Morgan found wide receiver Zach Hardy for a 28-yard touchdown. A successful extra point put the Muskies within a field goal.
Iowa City West (3-5, 3-1 Class 4A, District 4) took advantage of a tipped pass to get their its interception of the game, then capitalized with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Morgan to Tate Crane to go up 17-10.
The Trojans' Marcus Morgan ended up going 21-33 for 249 yards and a touchdown.
On the Muskies’ next turn with the ball, they put together a drive that culminated with an Eli Gaye direct-snap run up the middle for a 14-yard score on third-and-3. Muscatine went for the two-point conversion, but failed, making it 17-16.
A Fabian Brown 8-yard touchdown run extended the Trojan lead to eight.
With almost nine minutes remaining in the game, the Muskies had a chance.
But the Muskies kept going. During the ensuing drive, Tim Nimely converted a fourth-and-4 with a 6-yard run. That was followed shortly after by a Zander Morgan 10-yard scamper before Anderson's interception sealed the game for Iowa City West.
"I told (the team) I was proud of them," Mueller said. "We played hard, we fought hard, we just didn't play well enough.
"We have one opportunity left together as a team (and) a week to get better, we're going to stay together."
Iowa City West 31, Muscatine 16
Iowa City West;7;3;7;14;--;31
Muscatine;0;10;0;6;--;16
First quarter
ICW -- Tyus Bell 1-yard run (Owen Smith kick good) 9:33
ICW -- Smith 51-yard field goal good 0:14
Second quarter
Musc -- Zander Morgan 28-yard pass to Zach Hardy (Rory Smock kick good) 10:35
Musc -- Smock 21-yard field goal good 0:32
Third quarter
ICW -- Marcus Morgan 10-yard pass to Tate Crane (Smith kick good) 6:17
Fourth quarter
Musc -- Eli Gaye 14-yard run (two-point conversion no good) 11:14
ICW -- Fabian Brown 8-yard run (Smith kick good) 8:58
ICW -- Zachary Anderson 95-yard interception return (Smith kick good) 0:56
Team stats
;ICW;Musc
First downs;15;14
Rushes-yards;61;191
Passing yards;249;201
Total yards;310;392
Comp-att-int;;21-33-0;14-26-201-4
Punts-avg;2-30;4-30
Fumbles-lost;2-1;5-2
Penalties-yards;6-60;7-75
Individual statistics
Rushing
ICW -- Marchaun Hoover 10-47, Fabian Brown 3-17, Tyus Bell 2-4, Marcus Morgan 6-(-7)
Musc -- Tim Nimely 18-100, Mentor Cooper 10-67, Zander Morgan 6-10, Eli Gaye 3-27
Passing
ICW -- Marcus Morgan 21-33-1, 249 yards
Musc -- Zander Morgan 14-26-1, 201 yards
Receiving
ICW -- Grahm Goering 9-114, Tate Crane 7-90, Mikey Crutcher 3-27, Grant Henderson 1-11, Tyus Bell 1-6
Musc --Eli Gaye 9-80, Zach Hardy 4-48, Tim Nimely 1-15, Takpor Tiah 3-24, Sean Brown 1-42
