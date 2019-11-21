Lilienthal named district MVP on line
Durant senior lineman Joe Lilienthal was named the offensive lineman MVP for Class A District 6, part of the all-district teams released after the season.
Lilienthal, a South Dakota commit, anchored an offensive line that helped the Wildcat offense pile up 2,617 total yards of offense on their way to a 5-4 season. Over 1,500 of those yards came on the ground, thanks in part to Lilienthal.
Defensively, the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Lilienthal had 24.5 tackles, one for loss, as well as two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Freshman Nolan DeLong and senior Jake Willkomm were named to the first team on offense while senior Marcus Engstler was a first-team selection on defense.
You have free articles remaining.
DeLong rushed for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns and also had 157 yards receiving with two scores. He was also second on the team with 57 tackles, including 11 for loss and 8.5 sacks.
Willkomm led the Wildcats with 26 catches for 422 yards and four scores and also had 32 tackles. Engstler led the team with 74.5 tackles, including seven for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also added 51 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Durant seniors Logan and Lucas Callison were selected as second-teamers, along with junior Keagan Head.
Junior Brian Graves and senior Brendan Paper were honorable mention selections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.