Linn-Mar scores in bunches en route to win over Muskies

With Linn-Mar leading 3-0 with under six minutes left before halftime, it looked like the Muscatine High School football team had the Lions on the ropes.

Then it all got twisted around on the Muskies.

Linn-Mar would go on to score three touchdowns in the closing minutes of the first half, take a 22-0 lead into the locker room, and go on to win, 41-0, at Muscatine High School on Friday night in the season opener for both sides.

Following a Muscatine punt that had the Lions starting just on their side of the 50-yard line, Linn-Mar quarterback Abe Behning connected with junior tight end Keaton Roskop for 56 yards on the first play of the drive. Mitchell Frohm, who gave Linn-Mar the lead with a 28-yard field goal earlier, added the extra point to make it 10-0.

Then the Lions successfully attempted an onside kick and struck again just a few plays later when Ben Blackford would score from 11 yards out. Behning and Roskop would link up again with under 30 seconds from the half after the Muskies turned it over on downs their deepest drive inside Linn-Mar territory.

“That onside kick (was deflating), for sure,” Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “We had them at 3-0 there before the half, and it just snowballed. That was a huge turning point.”

Behning and Roskop’s second score came from the Muskie 29-yard line.

A 56-yard run by junior running back Ty Cozad took the Muskies down to the Linn-Mar 23, but the Muskies were immediately backed up by a penalty and ultimately surrendered possession.

“We saw some good things tonight, but the mistakes were critical,” Hawkins said. “And they came one after another instead of us being able to take it and move on. Emotions were running. It’s the first game, Linn-Mar is a physical team, but we needed to match their physicality. Hopefully, it’s a lesson.”

Cozad finished the game right at the 100-yard mark on 15 carries.

The Muskie passing attack that showed signs of potency last season as Landon Battey threw for 555 yards suffered a big blow when Battey, a senior, was knocked out of the game with a possible concussion midway through the second quarter. That forced Muscatine (0-1) to go to junior backup Sawyer Zeck.

“Losing Battey hurts, but his health and safety was the No. 1 priority,” said Hawkins. “We were doing a good job, playing decent defense, lost him but fell asleep (on the onside kick), and it got away on us.

“When guys go down, with smaller roster numbers, it has to be the ‘Next man up mentality. Those things are going to happen.”

So the Muskies will have to monitor their quarterback situation throughout the week ahead of a road contest at Iowa City West for Week 2.

Linn-Mar’s Roskop scored on all three of his catches, adding one from 31 yards away on a pass by Austin Waller with seven and a half minutes to go in the third to put the running clock in motion for the final frame.

Behning and Waller combined to go 12 of 20 for 302 yards for the Lions (1-0).

At times, the Muscatine defense front put pressure on the Linn-Mar quarterbacks, especially from junior Evan Franke and senior Zander Dayton, but the pressure wasn't nearly consistent enough to make up for the big plays produced by the Lion offense.

Ben Blackford also added a pair of Linn-Mar rushing touchdowns and Hayden Thoms one. Those two combined for 60 of the Lions’ 121 yards on the ground. Jackson Severson added 40 on nine totes.

Muscatine senior Brayden Lane had 6 carries for 47 yards, as the Muskies had 184 total ground yards.

The night got off to a good start when the Muscatine sophomore team pulled out a 20-13 victory before the varsity game, but even as that held to nearly a stalemate for a quarter and a half, big plays in favor of Linn-Mar swung the game in the visiting teams’ favor.

“We started pretty good,” said the third-year Muscatine head coach. “But every missed assignment led to a big play (by Linn-Mar). It’s going to be tough. We have a bunch of guys going both ways, and we tell them, just about everybody we go against is going to have guys that platoon. But we are who we are and can’t use that as an excuse. We have to battle.

“It was exciting (to see the sophomores win). We felt like this summer was different, and seeing the sophomores come out and win had everyone excited. The varsity came out early and wanted to congratulate them. It’s coming. We’re a nine through 12 program, and everyone cares about each other. That was really encouraging.”

Linn-Mar 41, Muscatine 0

Linn-Mar;0;22;13;6;--41

Muscatine;0;0;0;--;0

Second quarter

LM -- Mitchell Frohm 28 field goal, 7:18

LM -- Keaton Roskop 56 pass from Abe Behning (Frohm kick good), 5:47

LM -- Ben Blackford 11 run (kick no good), 3:37

LM -- Keaton Roskop 29 pass from Abe Behning (kick no good), 0:24

Third quarter

LM -- Ben Blackford 1 run (Frohm kick good),, 8:32

LM -- Keaton Roskop 31 pass from Austin Waller (kick no good), 7:24

Fourth quarter

LM -- Hayden Thoms 1 run (kick no good), 1:06

Team stats

;;LM;MUS

First downs;11;8

Rushes-yards;27-121;36-184

Passing yards;302;5

Comp-Att-Int;12-20-0;1-3-1

Punts-avg;2-32;2-29

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-yards;4-35;8-50

Individual

Rushing -- LM Jackon Severson 9-40, Dylan Muszynski 2-18, Abe Behning 3-4, Hayden Thoms 1-4, Ben Blackford 6-22, Austin Waller 3-28, Sam Watts 1-2, Brighton Glaspie 2-3; MUS Ty Cozad 15-102, Brayden Lane 6-47, Sawyer Zeck 3-4, Landon Battey 4-18, Lincoln Brookhart 3-7, Luke Hardy 5-6

Passing -- LM Abe Behning 10-17-0, 254 yards, Austin Waller 2-3-0, 48 yards; MUS Landon Battey 1-2-0, 5 yards, Sawyer Zeck 0-1-1

Receiving -- Keaton Roskop 3-116, TJ Jackson 3-66, Dylan Muszynski 2-48, Tayden Ferguson 2-51, Jackson Severson 1-4, Brik Larson 1-17; MUS Brayden Lane 1-5