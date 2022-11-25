Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Football Team

Offense
Quarterback
Drew Keith
Wilton, sophomore
Stats: 90-144 passing (62.5%) for 918 yards (10.2 yards/comp.), 81 carries for 396 yards, 15 TDs, 11 INTs, 4 tackles, 1 defensive INT
Honors: Class 1A District 5 second team
Highlights: Keith ranked second in completions, pass attempts and QB rating (116.7) in 1A-5. He also was third in passing yards, third in passing touchdowns and fifth in total offensive yards in the district.
Running back
Nolan DeLong
Durant, senior
Stats: 250 carries for 2,111 yards, 10-34 passing for 111 yards, 4 catches for 49 yards, 22 total TDs, 66 tackles (48 solo, 14 for loss, 3 sacks), 1 fumble recovery, 28 punts for 1,064 yards (38 yards per punt)
People are also reading…
Honors: IPSWA Class 1A all-state captain, 1A District 5 offensive skill position MVP
Highlights: DeLong led 1A in rushing yards (fifth among all classes). He was also third in rushing TDs, first in all-purpose yards (2,160), rushing yards and rushing attempts (250) in 1A. He finished ninth all-time in 11-player history with 6,306 career rushing yards.
Ty Cozad
Muscatine, junior
Stats: 247 carries for 2,079 yards (8.4 yards/att.), 20 TDs, 2 catches for 27 yards, 9 tackles
Honors: IPSWA Class 5A all-state first team; 5A Group 3 first team
Highlights: Cozad led 5A in rushing yards (sixth among all classes). He was also first in all-purpose yards (2,106) second in rushing TDs and third in rushing attempts in 5A.
Kaden Amigon
Columbus, junior
Stats: 158 carries for 1,872 yards (11.8 yards/att.), 51 tackles (38 solo, 2 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, 4 kick returns for 126 yards, 1 punt return for 43 yards, 28 total TDs
Honors: IPSWA Class A all-state second team; Class A District 5 MVP
Highlights: Amigon was third in yards per carry and fourth in Class A in rushing yards. He was also fourth in all-purpose yards (2,122) and fourth in rushing TDs (24) in Class A.
Wide receiver
Cade Souhrada
Wilton, sophomore
Stats: 18 catches for 248 yards (13.8 yards/rec.), 16.5 tackles (6 solo, 2 for loss), 1 INT, 6 total TDs
Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team
Highlights: Souhrada was fifth in receiving yards in 1A-5 and fifth in interception return yards (45).
Brady Meincke
Durant, senior
Stats: 18 catches for 203 yards (11.3 yards/rec.), TD, 9 carries for 29 yards, 31.5 tackles (25 solo, 1 for loss), 4 INTs (1 for TD)
Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team
Highlights: Meincke was second in the 1A-5 in interceptions and ninth in the district in receiving yards.
Tight end
Tyler Palmer
Wapello, senior
Stats: 16 catches for 296 yards, 5 TDs, 24.5 tackles (15 solo, 2 for loss, 1 sack)
Honors: Class A District 5 second team
Highlights: Palmer was fourth in Class A-5 in receiving TDs and fifth in kickoff return yards and 10th in receptions.
Offensive line
Spencer Kessel
Louisa-Muscatine, senior
Stats: 54.5 tackles (49 solo, 5 for loss, 1 sack), 40 carries for 151 yards, 3 kick returns for 30 yards, 1-1 passing for 21 yards, TD
Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team
Highlights: Kessel moved all over the field for the Falcons, playing O-line and moving into the backfield for a Falcons team that rushed for 1,063 yards as a team. He ranked fourth in 1A-5 in solo tackles.
Russell Coil
Columbus, junior
Stats: 58.5 tackles (46 solo, 13 for loss, 5 sacks), 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT for 40-yard TD
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Coil played on both lines for the Wildcats and led Class A-5 in tackles for loss. He was also second in the district in sacks, second in solo tackles and fifth in total tackles while anchoring the offensive line for a team that was fourth Class A in team rushing yards (3,904).
Ryan McDonough
Wapello, senior
Stats: 28.5 tackles (22 solo, 9.5 for loss)
Honors: Class A District 5 Golden Award (given to injured player)
Highlights: McDonough was a two-way lineman for an Indians team that amassed over 2,400 total yards and was second in Class A-5 in team yards per carry (6.4). He was also third in Class A-5 in tackles for loss.
Evan Franke
Muscatine, junior
Stats: 9.5 tackles (3 solo, 1.5 for loss)
Honors: Class 5A Group 3 second team
Highlights: Franke was a standout lineman for a Muskies team that led 5A-3 in rushing yards (3,439), first in the district in rushing touchdowns (24) and first in yards per carry (6.5).
Utility
Jake Gustison
Wapello, senior
Stats: 111 carries for 679 yards, 19 catches for 351 yards, 14 offensive TDs, 51 tackles (42 solo, 4 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, 1 pick-6 INT, 4 kick returns for 136 yards, 3 punt returns for 88 yards, 2 special teams TDs
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Gustison was third in Class A-5 in all-purpose yards (1,300), third in rushing TDs (11) and fourth in the district in rushing yards.
Defense
Defensive line
Alexander Kaufmann
Wilton, senior
Stats: 36.5 tackles (14 solo, 10 for loss, 3 sacks), 2 fumble recoveries, TD
Honors: Class 1A District 5 DL MVP
Highlights: Kaufmann was tied for third in 1A-5 in fumble recoveries and eighth in tackles for loss.
J.D. Seering
West Liberty, senior
Stats: 20 tackles (11 solo, 3.5 for loss, 1 sack), 1 carry, 2 yards, TD
Honors: Class 2A District 5 first team
Highlights: Seering played both sides of the ball for a Comets team that tallied over 1,800 offensive yards and was third in 2A-5 in team tackles for loss (52.5).
Hunter Bacorn
Durant, senior
Stats: 28.5 tackles (17 solo, 8 for loss, 1 sack), 2 fumble recoveries,
Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team
Highlights: Bacorn was tied for third in 1A-5 in fumble recoveries and 13th in tackles.
Kameron Evans
Muscatine, senior
Stats: 18.5 tackles (10 solo, 2.5 for loss), 31 punts for 1,123 yards (36.2 yards/att.)
Honors: Class 5A Group 2 first team
Highlights: Evans ranked second in punt yards and third in punt average in 5A-3. He was also second punt attempts and played both ways for the Muskies.
Linebackers
Drake Collins
West Liberty, senior
Stats: 70.5 tackles (53 solo, 13.5 for loss, 2 sacks), 109-205 passing (53.2%) for 925 yards, 119 carries for 527 yards, 9 total TDs, 12 INTs, 9 kick returns for 194 yards (21.6 yards/att.), 41 punts for 1,505 yards (36.7 yards/att.)
Honors: Class 2A District 5 defensive MVP
Highlights: Collins was second in solo tackles and third in total tackles in 2A-5. He was also third in offensive yards, third in completions and pass attempts, fourth in passing yards and fifth in rushing yards in the district.
Riley Kaalberg
Columbus, sophomore
Stats: 69 tackles (47 solo, 8 for loss, 3 sacks), 27 carries for 367 yards, 2 catches for 33 yards, 1 kick return for 73 yards, 9 total TDs
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Kaalberg led Class A-5 in solo tackles and was second in total tackles.
Aiden Lopez
Muscatine, junior
Stats: 27 tackles (20 solo), 1 INT, 8 carries for 63 yards, 5 catches for 38 yards, 2 total TDs, 5 kick returns for 98 yards, 2 punt returns for 34 yards
Honors: Class 5A Group 3 first team
Highlights: Lopez was fifth in 5A-3 in punt return yards and was third on the Muskies in solo tackles.
Cole Storm
Columbus, junior
Stats: 57.5 tackles (36 solo, 5.5 for loss, 1 sack), 23 carries for 200 yards, 6 TDs
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Storm was sixth in Class A-5 in total tackles and eighth in the district in solo tackles.
Defensive backs
Triston Miller
Columbus, senior
Stats: 36.5 tackles (30 solo, 5.5 for loss, 1 sack), 1 INT, 72 carries for 883 yards (12.3 yards/att.), 3 catches for 38 yards, 13 kick returns for 368 yards, 8 punt returns for 223 yards, 15 total TDs
Honors: IPSWA Class A all-state first team kick returner, Class A District 5 special teams MVP
Highlights: Miller was second in Class A in yards per carry (12.3) and was fourth in punt return yards and fifth in the class in kick return yards.
Jeff Hoback
Columbus, senior
Stats: 35.5 tackles (30 solo, 5.5 for loss, 1 sack), 3 INTs, 1 fumble recovery, 8-17 passing for 115 yards (14.4 yards/comp.), 0 INTs, 28 carries, 246 yards, 1 kick return for 60 yards, 15 punts for 600 yards (40 yards/att.), 8 total TDs
Honors: Class A all-state third team punter, Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Hoback was third in Class A in average yards per punt. He also tied for second in Class A-5 in interceptions.
Connor Melick
West Liberty, senior
Stats: 19.5 tackles (15 solo, 3 for loss), 3 INTs
Honors: Class 2A District 5 first team
Highlights: Melick tied for second in 2A-5 in interceptions.
Casey Short
Wapello, senior
Stats: 35 tackles (29 solo), 4 defensive INTs, 82-153 passing (53.6%) for 1,079 yards, 2 thrown INTs, 10 total TDs, 20 carries for 76 yards, 29 punts for 811 yards (28 yards/att.)
Honors: Class A District 5 first team
Highlights: Short led Class A-5 in interceptions. He was also third in the district in passing yards, third in passing TDs (8), fourth in offensive yards (1,155) and third in QB rating (112.8).
Special teams
Kicker
Jackson Othmer
Muscatine, junior
Stats: 2-4 FGs (long of 33 yards), 23-25 PATs, 11 touchbacks on 37 kickoffs
Honors: Class 5A Group 3 honorable mention
Highlights: Othmer was second in PATs made, third in touchbacks and fifth in FGs made in 5A-3.
Utility
Chris Day
Louisa-Muscatine, senior
Stats: 81 carries for 589 yards (7.3 yards/att.), 7 catches for 74 yards, 51.5 tackles (45 solo, 4 for loss), 28 kick returns for 503 yards, 5 TDs
Honors: Class 1A District 5 kick returner MVP
Highlights: Day had the most kickoff return yards (503) in 1A-5 and was third in rushing average, fourth in all-purpose yards (1,178) and had the fourth-longest rushing TD (75 yards) in the district.
Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.
— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman