Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Football Team

Offense

Quarterback

Drew Keith

Wilton, sophomore

Stats: 90-144 passing (62.5%) for 918 yards (10.2 yards/comp.), 81 carries for 396 yards, 15 TDs, 11 INTs, 4 tackles, 1 defensive INT

Honors: Class 1A District 5 second team

Highlights: Keith ranked second in completions, pass attempts and QB rating (116.7) in 1A-5. He also was third in passing yards, third in passing touchdowns and fifth in total offensive yards in the district.

Running back

Nolan DeLong

Durant, senior

Stats: 250 carries for 2,111 yards, 10-34 passing for 111 yards, 4 catches for 49 yards, 22 total TDs, 66 tackles (48 solo, 14 for loss, 3 sacks), 1 fumble recovery, 28 punts for 1,064 yards (38 yards per punt)

Honors: IPSWA Class 1A all-state captain, 1A District 5 offensive skill position MVP

Highlights: DeLong led 1A in rushing yards (fifth among all classes). He was also third in rushing TDs, first in all-purpose yards (2,160), rushing yards and rushing attempts (250) in 1A. He finished ninth all-time in 11-player history with 6,306 career rushing yards.

Ty Cozad

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 247 carries for 2,079 yards (8.4 yards/att.), 20 TDs, 2 catches for 27 yards, 9 tackles

Honors: IPSWA Class 5A all-state first team; 5A Group 3 first team

Highlights: Cozad led 5A in rushing yards (sixth among all classes). He was also first in all-purpose yards (2,106) second in rushing TDs and third in rushing attempts in 5A.

Kaden Amigon

Columbus, junior

Stats: 158 carries for 1,872 yards (11.8 yards/att.), 51 tackles (38 solo, 2 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, 4 kick returns for 126 yards, 1 punt return for 43 yards, 28 total TDs

Honors: IPSWA Class A all-state second team; Class A District 5 MVP

Highlights: Amigon was third in yards per carry and fourth in Class A in rushing yards. He was also fourth in all-purpose yards (2,122) and fourth in rushing TDs (24) in Class A.

Wide receiver

Cade Souhrada

Wilton, sophomore

Stats: 18 catches for 248 yards (13.8 yards/rec.), 16.5 tackles (6 solo, 2 for loss), 1 INT, 6 total TDs

Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team

Highlights: Souhrada was fifth in receiving yards in 1A-5 and fifth in interception return yards (45).

Brady Meincke

Durant, senior

Stats: 18 catches for 203 yards (11.3 yards/rec.), TD, 9 carries for 29 yards, 31.5 tackles (25 solo, 1 for loss), 4 INTs (1 for TD)

Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team

Highlights: Meincke was second in the 1A-5 in interceptions and ninth in the district in receiving yards.

Tight end

Tyler Palmer

Wapello, senior

Stats: 16 catches for 296 yards, 5 TDs, 24.5 tackles (15 solo, 2 for loss, 1 sack)

Honors: Class A District 5 second team

Highlights: Palmer was fourth in Class A-5 in receiving TDs and fifth in kickoff return yards and 10th in receptions.

Offensive line

Spencer Kessel

Louisa-Muscatine, senior

Stats: 54.5 tackles (49 solo, 5 for loss, 1 sack), 40 carries for 151 yards, 3 kick returns for 30 yards, 1-1 passing for 21 yards, TD

Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team

Highlights: Kessel moved all over the field for the Falcons, playing O-line and moving into the backfield for a Falcons team that rushed for 1,063 yards as a team. He ranked fourth in 1A-5 in solo tackles.

Russell Coil

Columbus, junior

Stats: 58.5 tackles (46 solo, 13 for loss, 5 sacks), 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT for 40-yard TD

Honors: Class A District 5 first team

Highlights: Coil played on both lines for the Wildcats and led Class A-5 in tackles for loss. He was also second in the district in sacks, second in solo tackles and fifth in total tackles while anchoring the offensive line for a team that was fourth Class A in team rushing yards (3,904).

Ryan McDonough

Wapello, senior

Stats: 28.5 tackles (22 solo, 9.5 for loss)

Honors: Class A District 5 Golden Award (given to injured player)

Highlights: McDonough was a two-way lineman for an Indians team that amassed over 2,400 total yards and was second in Class A-5 in team yards per carry (6.4). He was also third in Class A-5 in tackles for loss.

Evan Franke

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 9.5 tackles (3 solo, 1.5 for loss)

Honors: Class 5A Group 3 second team

Highlights: Franke was a standout lineman for a Muskies team that led 5A-3 in rushing yards (3,439), first in the district in rushing touchdowns (24) and first in yards per carry (6.5).

Utility

Jake Gustison

Wapello, senior

Stats: 111 carries for 679 yards, 19 catches for 351 yards, 14 offensive TDs, 51 tackles (42 solo, 4 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, 1 pick-6 INT, 4 kick returns for 136 yards, 3 punt returns for 88 yards, 2 special teams TDs

Honors: Class A District 5 first team

Highlights: Gustison was third in Class A-5 in all-purpose yards (1,300), third in rushing TDs (11) and fourth in the district in rushing yards.

Defense

Defensive line

Alexander Kaufmann

Wilton, senior

Stats: 36.5 tackles (14 solo, 10 for loss, 3 sacks), 2 fumble recoveries, TD

Honors: Class 1A District 5 DL MVP

Highlights: Kaufmann was tied for third in 1A-5 in fumble recoveries and eighth in tackles for loss.

J.D. Seering

West Liberty, senior

Stats: 20 tackles (11 solo, 3.5 for loss, 1 sack), 1 carry, 2 yards, TD

Honors: Class 2A District 5 first team

Highlights: Seering played both sides of the ball for a Comets team that tallied over 1,800 offensive yards and was third in 2A-5 in team tackles for loss (52.5).

Hunter Bacorn

Durant, senior

Stats: 28.5 tackles (17 solo, 8 for loss, 1 sack), 2 fumble recoveries,

Honors: Class 1A District 5 first team

Highlights: Bacorn was tied for third in 1A-5 in fumble recoveries and 13th in tackles.

Kameron Evans

Muscatine, senior

Stats: 18.5 tackles (10 solo, 2.5 for loss), 31 punts for 1,123 yards (36.2 yards/att.)

Honors: Class 5A Group 2 first team

Highlights: Evans ranked second in punt yards and third in punt average in 5A-3. He was also second punt attempts and played both ways for the Muskies.

Linebackers

Drake Collins

West Liberty, senior

Stats: 70.5 tackles (53 solo, 13.5 for loss, 2 sacks), 109-205 passing (53.2%) for 925 yards, 119 carries for 527 yards, 9 total TDs, 12 INTs, 9 kick returns for 194 yards (21.6 yards/att.), 41 punts for 1,505 yards (36.7 yards/att.)

Honors: Class 2A District 5 defensive MVP

Highlights: Collins was second in solo tackles and third in total tackles in 2A-5. He was also third in offensive yards, third in completions and pass attempts, fourth in passing yards and fifth in rushing yards in the district.

Riley Kaalberg

Columbus, sophomore

Stats: 69 tackles (47 solo, 8 for loss, 3 sacks), 27 carries for 367 yards, 2 catches for 33 yards, 1 kick return for 73 yards, 9 total TDs

Honors: Class A District 5 first team

Highlights: Kaalberg led Class A-5 in solo tackles and was second in total tackles.

Aiden Lopez

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 27 tackles (20 solo), 1 INT, 8 carries for 63 yards, 5 catches for 38 yards, 2 total TDs, 5 kick returns for 98 yards, 2 punt returns for 34 yards

Honors: Class 5A Group 3 first team

Highlights: Lopez was fifth in 5A-3 in punt return yards and was third on the Muskies in solo tackles.

Cole Storm

Columbus, junior

Stats: 57.5 tackles (36 solo, 5.5 for loss, 1 sack), 23 carries for 200 yards, 6 TDs

Honors: Class A District 5 first team

Highlights: Storm was sixth in Class A-5 in total tackles and eighth in the district in solo tackles.

Defensive backs

Triston Miller

Columbus, senior

Stats: 36.5 tackles (30 solo, 5.5 for loss, 1 sack), 1 INT, 72 carries for 883 yards (12.3 yards/att.), 3 catches for 38 yards, 13 kick returns for 368 yards, 8 punt returns for 223 yards, 15 total TDs

Honors: IPSWA Class A all-state first team kick returner, Class A District 5 special teams MVP

Highlights: Miller was second in Class A in yards per carry (12.3) and was fourth in punt return yards and fifth in the class in kick return yards.

Jeff Hoback

Columbus, senior

Stats: 35.5 tackles (30 solo, 5.5 for loss, 1 sack), 3 INTs, 1 fumble recovery, 8-17 passing for 115 yards (14.4 yards/comp.), 0 INTs, 28 carries, 246 yards, 1 kick return for 60 yards, 15 punts for 600 yards (40 yards/att.), 8 total TDs

Honors: Class A all-state third team punter, Class A District 5 first team

Highlights: Hoback was third in Class A in average yards per punt. He also tied for second in Class A-5 in interceptions.

Connor Melick

West Liberty, senior

Stats: 19.5 tackles (15 solo, 3 for loss), 3 INTs

Honors: Class 2A District 5 first team

Highlights: Melick tied for second in 2A-5 in interceptions.

Casey Short

Wapello, senior

Stats: 35 tackles (29 solo), 4 defensive INTs, 82-153 passing (53.6%) for 1,079 yards, 2 thrown INTs, 10 total TDs, 20 carries for 76 yards, 29 punts for 811 yards (28 yards/att.)

Honors: Class A District 5 first team

Highlights: Short led Class A-5 in interceptions. He was also third in the district in passing yards, third in passing TDs (8), fourth in offensive yards (1,155) and third in QB rating (112.8).

Special teams

Kicker

Jackson Othmer

Muscatine, junior

Stats: 2-4 FGs (long of 33 yards), 23-25 PATs, 11 touchbacks on 37 kickoffs

Honors: Class 5A Group 3 honorable mention

Highlights: Othmer was second in PATs made, third in touchbacks and fifth in FGs made in 5A-3.

Utility

Chris Day

Louisa-Muscatine, senior

Stats: 81 carries for 589 yards (7.3 yards/att.), 7 catches for 74 yards, 51.5 tackles (45 solo, 4 for loss), 28 kick returns for 503 yards, 5 TDs

Honors: Class 1A District 5 kick returner MVP

Highlights: Day had the most kickoff return yards (503) in 1A-5 and was third in rushing average, fourth in all-purpose yards (1,178) and had the fourth-longest rushing TD (75 yards) in the district.

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman