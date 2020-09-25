Muscatine pulls away from North in fourth quarter

Though Muscatine didn't score on its next drive, it flipped the field, and scored on its next three possessions to pull away to its second straight win.

"It was huge, completely turned the rest of the game around," said Ulses, who had a sack and a fumble recovery as North turned the ball over four times.

North looked poised to get on the board quickly after Tim Nimely fumbled the second snap of the game.

The Wildcats drove down to the 17, but Nolan Mosier was intercepted by Prince Wei.

Nimely played sparingly, still recovering from an injury that kept him out of the Muscatine win over Davenport West last week.

He finished with just 2 yards, but Muscatine's developing offense got plenty of contributions elsewhere.

Eli Gaye finished with 16 carries for 157 yards and three scores while Mentor Cooper rushed 16 times for 150 yards and a put-away 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"Coming here, we knew the game plan, we were going to come out and pound it, pound it, pound it. They weren't going to stop it," Gaye said. "We just told ourselves we were going to be a better team."