Muscatine pulls away from North in fourth quarter

DAVENPORT — Time after time Friday night, Muscatine's defense bent.
But the Muskies never broke.
Twice Davenport North drove inside the Muscatine 10-yard line and piled up over 300 yards of offense, but only came away with three points as Muscatine pulled away to a 25-3 win over the Wildcats at Brady Street Stadium.
"We didn't want to give up big plays, but when we did, we weren't going to break," Muscatine senior Reed Ulses said. "We were just going to come back the next play, flush it and get the next one."
After losing its first two games, Muscatine (2-2) has now won two straight. Conversely, North (2-2) has now lost two straight and hasn't scored a touchdown in nine quarters.
"They have had every reason to doubt themselves but it's this senior class, they're so committed and they love football," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said of the turnaround. "It's such a tight group, they've got the next man in mentality."
Momentum shifted drastically early in the third quarter. With Muscatine leading 6-3, North drove down on its first drive of the second half to the Muskie 2-yard line on a 38-yard run by Cade Sheedy.
However, on the very next play, Zane Beebe fumbled the ball and Muscatine recovered at its own 1.
Though Muscatine didn't score on its next drive, it flipped the field, and scored on its next three possessions to pull away to its second straight win.
"It was huge, completely turned the rest of the game around," said Ulses, who had a sack and a fumble recovery as North turned the ball over four times.
North looked poised to get on the board quickly after Tim Nimely fumbled the second snap of the game.
The Wildcats drove down to the 17, but Nolan Mosier was intercepted by Prince Wei.
Nimely played sparingly, still recovering from an injury that kept him out of the Muscatine win over Davenport West last week.
He finished with just 2 yards, but Muscatine's developing offense got plenty of contributions elsewhere.
Eli Gaye finished with 16 carries for 157 yards and three scores while Mentor Cooper rushed 16 times for 150 yards and a put-away 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"Coming here, we knew the game plan, we were going to come out and pound it, pound it, pound it. They weren't going to stop it," Gaye said. "We just told ourselves we were going to be a better team."
Muscatine got on the board on something of a broken play. Gaye fumbled the snap but the ball bounced right back to the Muskie quarterback, who scampered in for a 16-yard touchdown run. A broken play on the PAT led to a 2-point run attempt being stuffed as Muscatine only went up 6-0.
North answered on its next drive thanks to a pair of big plays through the air.
Beebe hooked up with Quincy Wiseman for gains of 20 and 25 yards, the second completion on 4th and 13 to get the Wildcats down to the 4-yard line.
However, a pair of negative plays, including an Ulses sack of Beebe for a 9-yard loss, stalled the drive. Isaac Griffiths hit a 32-yard field goal to cut the lead to 6-3 with 4:57 left in the half.
After forcing a three and out on Muscatine’s next drive, North had a chance to take a lead going into halftime, with a 27-yard completion from Beebe to Wiseman bringing the Wildcats down to the Muskie 26 but could advance no further, turning the ball over on downs.
Gaye broke off a 27-yard run on the very next play, but his first pass of the night was intercepted by Wiseman to send both teams into halftime.
Wiseman finished with 138 yards receiving, two blocked field goals and an interception on the night.
